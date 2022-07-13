Obituaries 07-13-2022

Marie Souza

She Will Be Remembered for Her Tremendous Love, Faith, Strength, Generosity and Humility

Marie (Montesanti) Souza of Revere, formerly of Dorchester and East Boston, passed away on July 9 at the age of 94.

She was born March 18, 1928 to the late Domenic Montesanti and Mary (Pagliarani) and was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Souza, devoted mother of Carol Souza of Revere and Stephen Souza of Billerica, cherished grandmother of Ashley Souza of Tyngsboro, Matthew Souza and Emily Souza, both of Lowell, dear sister of the late Anthony Montesanti, the late Frank Montesanti, the late Rose Hanson, the late Carmella Massaro, the late Joseph Montesanti, the late John Montesanti, the late Harding Montesanti, the late Margaret Mennella and the late George Montesanti. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Marie loved spending time with her grandkids as they brought so much joy to her life. She will be remembered for her tremendous love, faith, strength, generosity, and humility and will be greatly missed. She helped many people even though they may not have even realized it as she said so many prayers for them when they were in need.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, July 15 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by an 11:30 a.m. Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marie’s name to Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Michael John Scibilia

Avid Boston Sports Fan

Michael John Scibilia of Revere passed away unexpectedly on July 4.

Michael was an avid Boston sports fan and will truly be missed.

Michael was born on May 29, 1983 to his loving mother Donna (DiPaolo) and the late Andrew Scibilia, beloved father to Michael, Brayden and Dylan, loving step-son of Danny Suloff, cherished brother of Tiarra Suloff and the late Andrew Scibilia Jr. and dear uncle of Nevaeh and Aven.

A Visitation will be held Saturday, July 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. A prayer service will take place at 3 p.m.

Frank Ariniello

Retired Revere Firefighter

Funeral Services and Interment were held privately for Retired Revere Firefighter Frank Ariniello who died on Sunday, July 6 at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett after he went into cardiac arrest while out at dinner. He was 81 years old.

Frank was a lifelong Revere resident, educated in Revere Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1959. He enlisted in the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam Conflict. He was honorably discharged after six years of service and

returned home to Revere. He joined the Revere Fire Department and his service to the City of Revere spanned 32 years. In 1980, Frank married his wife, Nancy, and the couple remained in Revere where they raised their only son, Joel. Frank enjoyed playing softball, golfing and playing cards with friends. He was also a frequent patron of Suffolk Downs racetrack. Frank loved horses and socializing at the track. He was always proud of his son and of the service he

provided to both his country and his community.

The beloved husband of Nancy J. (Ellard) Ariniello of Revere, he was the loving father of Joel Ariniello

and his fiancé, Rebecca Climent of Nashua, NH, cherished son of the late Marie L. “Rose” (Vazza) Vigliotti and Amerigo “Rico” Ariniello, dear brother of Patrick Ariniello and his wife, Pamela of

Winchester and Ann Marie Holdren and her late husband, Dean of Wilmington. He is also lovingly survived by his faithful feline companion, “Sal” and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers,remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105.

The staff at Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals is most honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Michael Cataldo

Graduate of RHS, Class of 1980

Michael E. Cataldo of Revere passed away on July 7 at the age of 60.

Born and raised in Revere and a graduate of RHS Class of 1980, he was the cherished son of the late Patrick George and Mary (Furness) Cataldo, devoted father Melissa Reeves and her husband, Shane of Maine; adored grandfather of Nadia and Bria, dear brother of Carol Musto and her husband, Anthony of Florida, Patrick G. Cataldo Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Andover and the late Ann Galvin and her surviving husband, Dan Galvin of Saugus. He is also survived by his loving niece and nephews, Tara Cataldo, Frank Sparaciano and Chris Cataldo.

Michael is best described as a family man, easygoing and at the same time hardworking. He was an experienced electrician and worked for A-1 Lighting for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed visiting and spending time with his daughter.

Visiting hours will be at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Thursday, July 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Philip DiCologero

Garment industry Retiree

Philip DiCologero of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away on July 9 at the age of 97.

Born in Boston on March 7, 1925 to the late Anthony and Josephine (Ippolito) DiCologero, he worked for 40 years in the garment industry and was an avid sportsman and hunter.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Marie G. (Marino) and he was the devoted father of Roseann M. Perham and her husband, Arthur E. Perham Sr. and Debra DiCologero, all of Saugus; loving grandfather of Arthur E. Perham Jr. and his wife, Julie of Weymouth and Valerie A. Perham of Saugus and the loving great-grandfather of Anna E. Perham and Aiden A. Perham, both of Weymouth. He is also survived by a sister and brother, Antoinette Cardarelli and Michael DiCologero and his wife, Deloris, all of Revere and by many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Thursday, July 14 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 Noon at Blessed Sacrament Church in Saugus. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Philip’s name to the Dementia Society of America; Donate. For Guest Book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

James “Skip” Giovanni, Sr.

Retired Supervisor of the Revere Water Dept. and one of Revere’s Finest Gentlemen

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Friday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt.107) Revere for one of Revere’s finest gentlemen, James N. “Skip” Giovanni, Sr., who died on Wednesday, July 6 at his home in Revere surrounded by his loving family following a long illness. He was 92 years old. Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 1:15 p.m. immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Skip was born in his family’s home on Dec. 20, 1929, to his late parents, James C. “Murphy” and Bertha A. (McKenna) Giovanni. He was a lifelong resident of Revere where he was raised and educated. Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country.

Skip returned home to Revere and worked various jobs before beginning a career with the City of Revere. He became a supervisor in the water department and retired after 35 years of service.

Skip was a proud father of his daughter, Dawn and his son, James. He was very present in their lives as he always gave his children good, sound advice. He loved his grandchildren unconditionally and made special relationships with each of them. Skip had a profound relationship with his only sister, Barbara, and made his home with her. They were best friends and constantly looked out for one another.

Skip had a great personality that easily made him friends wherever he went. He enjoyed going to the Continental Restaurant and socializing as well as dancing and attending parties. He was always fastidious about the way he dressed and his hair was always perfect. He was kind, generous and would help out anyone he could.

He was a late member of the Orioles Club and the Soccorso Club in Revere and a former member of the Danvers Fish & Game Club. He was a regular at the “Bagel Bin” and he and his crew would meet and talk about current events and how to fix the world today.

Skip, along with his sister, would jar vinegar peppers and stuffed peppers and gift them away. These peppers were a real treat to many who received them. Skip was a man who was truly a class act and to know him was to love him. He was a special man and will be deeply missed by all.

The loving father of Dawn B. Zaferakis and her husband, Terry of Ashburn, VA and James N. Giovanni, Jr. and his wife, Carlene M. of Haverhill, he was the dear brother and best friend to Barbara A. DiMarco of Revere and her late husband, Raymond; cherished grandfather of Justin T. Zaferakis of South Carolina, Nico J. Giovanni and Liam L. Giovanni, both of Haverhill. He is also lovingly survived by many cousins, friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23453.

To send online condolences please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Joseph Stornaiuolo

A Very Proud Father, Devoted to His Family

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Visitation today, Wednesday, July 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Joseph L. “Joe” Stornaiuolo, 57, who died unexpectedly on July 3 at his home in Revere. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday, July 14 at 12:15 p.m. followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Joe was born and raised in East Boston and the family relocated to Revere in 1970. He was educated in Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1983.

For several years, Joe worked alongside his father on their Lobster Boat “Lady Gloria.” He then spent all of his working career in the construction industry as a laborer, mostly for the Caruso Corporation in Revere. Joe was a regular at the Sons of Italy in Revere and he was devoted to his family and was a very proud father.

The loving father of Carmine J. “C.J.” Stornaiuolo of Charles Town, WV and Alexis K. “Lexi” LaDow of Fort Belvoir, VA, he was the beloved son of the late Carmine J. and Gloria (Panto) Stornaiuolo, the cherished brother of Jeannette L. Rysinger and her late husband, George F. of Brockton, Carmen J. Stornaiuolo, III and his wife, Jean of Revere and the late Peter F. Stornaiuolo; the special uncle of John F. Rysinger of Malden, Laura M. Rysinger of Brockton and Jeanal Stornaiuolo of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by his former companion,Tracey Carpegna and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children by visiting: www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care anddirection of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Anna Thomas

What Most Mattered to Her Was Family

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, July 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Vazza’s Beechwood Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. Revere for Anna M. (Moschella) Thomas who died on Saturday, July 2 at Massachusetts General Hospital following a long illness. She was 92 years old. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, July 14 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will be Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Anna was born in Boston on February 18, 1930 to the late Italo and Anna (O’Neil) Moschella. She was one of two children.

She was a lifelong resident of Revere, educated in Revere schools and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1948. Anna was married and was a loving and proud mother and homemaker.

Anna worked for the Chamber of Commerce Convention Bureau. She remarried Joseph J. Thomas, who passed in 1990.

Anna always enjoyed her children and grandchildren because family is what mattered most to her. She enjoyed traveling extensively, all over the world. She was an avid bowler and belonged to the Women’s Bowling League at Immaculate Conception. Anna was also a volunteer at the election polls for the City of Revere.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Thomas, she was the loving mother of Debra (Heenan) DePalma and Donny Heenan, Jr., the cherished grandmother of Donny Heenan, III, Lauren Heenan, Janelle, Heenan and Adrienne Heenan; the dear sister of the late Robert Moschella, Sr. and the treasured aunt of Corrine Perkins, Robert Moschella, Jr. and Stephen Moschella. She is also lovingly survived by her son in law William DePalma and her precious Tea Cup Maltese, Angel, whoshe adored.

For online guest book and condolences please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Maria McMahon

Longtime Lab Technician for M.W.R.A.

Funeral Services were held privately for Maria Lisa L. (Palumbo) McMahon, 57, who passed away on June 29 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston following a long and courageous battle with overwhelming illness. She was 57 years old.

Born and raised in Wakefield, she was a graduate of Wakefield High School and continued her education at University of Massachusetts – Amherst earning her bachelor’s degree in Biology. Maria worked for many years with the M.W.R.A on Deer Island as a Lab Technician.

She and her husband, Brian J. McMahon, were married in 2006 and together made their home in Revere. Maria was a strong woman and although she faced many battles with her illness over the years, she never gave up and always fought with all she had.

Maria had a deep affection for animals, loved music and was a kind and devoted friend. Her lifelong friends will be forever grateful for her presence in their lives.

She was the beloved wife of Brian J. McMahon of Revere and the dear sister of Kathy Palumbo and her wife, Patty Jackson of Salisbury; devoted daughter of the late Robert E. and Mary K. (Fox) Palumbo.

A celebration of her life will take place on the Cape later this fall. Donations in her memory may be made to the Harwich Conservation Trust by visiting www. harwichconservationtrust.org.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Elaine “Ginger” Dawley

Her Favorite Job Title Was Mother and Grandmother

Elaine “Ginger” (Murphy) Dawley of Revere died on July 4.

The beloved wife of the late David W. “Gramps,” Ginger worked for a short time as a tax preparer at the State Department of Revenue, but being a mother and grandmother was Ginger’s favorite job title. She was a full-time Nana for her grandsons and loved every minute of it. She didn’t miss any of their events and continued that tradition every chance she could with her great-grandchildren. Ginger enjoyed cooking, family vacations to New Hampshire and, of course, the annual Dawley women’s great escape to Provincetown.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen Dawley and her husband, Peter Smokowski of Weston, Brian Dawley and his wife, Mary Ellen and Sharon Dawley, all of Revere; loving Nana of David Dawley and his wife, Kiley, Patrick Dawley and his wife, Jacqueline, Daniel Dawley and his wife, Jerene and Rebecca Lombardo and Graham; cherished great-grandmother (‘GG”) of Lainey, Liv, Logan, Wesson, Wyatt, Walker, Wade, Carter, Noah, Charlie, Zoey, and the late Landon. She was the dear sister of Kent Murphy of Chatham and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Her Funeral was held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, July 8 followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Revere.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert’s Program on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at The Children’s hospital by visiting: http://bostonchildrens.org/RobertsProgramGiving