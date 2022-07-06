Letter to the Editor

On John Gaffney

Dear Editor,

I’m sad to hear of the passing of John Gaffney in your pages. My condolences to John’s family.

Gaff” as we called him on the RHS hockey team was a person I will never forget. He stood out as a talented goaltender that the team relied on to save the day (or night, since even though the team then played outside on ponds and lakes, some the rinks had lights). This was in 1948 and 1949 when the team was coached by Alan Parker. Some members of the team were more successful at football than hockey, and of the these I recall Roy French, a standout as the center on the football team, and a strong and always aggressive defenseman on the hockey team.