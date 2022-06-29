ZBA Approves Variances for 30-Unit Building at 810 Washington Avenue

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, June 22, in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso City Council Chamber at Revere City Hall.

Chairman Michael Tucker and members Aklog Limeneh, John Lopes, Hazem Hamdan, and Arthur Pelton were present for the meeting.

Although the meeting was short and sweet (about 12 minutes), it proved to be one of the board’s most consequential in recent months when the members gave their imprimatur for a host of variances for a proposed 30-unit apartment building at 810 Washington Ave.

Local attorney Gerry D’Ambrosio presented the application, the full text of which was as follows:

Washington Sherman, LLC, 9 South Street, Chestnut Hill, requesting the following variances of the Revised Ordinances of the City of Revere to enable the appellant to construct a thirty (30) unit residential building on Lot 1 at 810 Washington Avenue:

1. Noncompliance with R.R.O. Section 17.28.020, minimum parking requirements for residential use within the GB District. The Project proposes a reduction to 36 parking spaces for all uses.

2. Noncompliance with R.R.O. Section 17.24.010, minimum front yard setback requirement of 20 feet within the GB district. The Project proposes a reduction to 0 feet.

3. Noncompliance with R.R.O. Section 17.24.010, minimum side yard setback requirement of 20 feet within the GB District. The Project proposes a reduction to 0 feet.

4. Noncompliance with R.R.O. Section 17.24.010, minimum rear yard setback requirement of 20 feet within the GB District. The Project proposes a reduction to 0 feet.

5. Noncompliance with the R.R.O Section 17.24.010, Maximum Floor Area Ratio (FAR) limitation of 1.5 within the GB District. The Project proposes a FAR of 2.34.

6. Noncompliance with R.R.O Section 17.32.040, minimum screening area width of 10 feet between nonresidential and residential use. The project proposes a reduction to 0 feet.

D’Ambrosio told the board that this identical project had come before the ZBA two years ago and was approved at that time.

However, because of COVID, the developer was unable to move forward on the project and the permit lapsed. D’Ambrosio further told the board that there had been a community meeting for residents of that area of the city and that the neighbors, Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino, and the mayor’s office all were in favor of it.

“I’m asking that the same variances be issued as were issued two years ago in November, 2020.” said D’Ambrosio.

Two residents of the nearby apartment building 770 Washington Ave. spoke on the matter.

One asked whether these units would be rental properties or condos and D’Ambrosio replied that they would be rentals.

The other resident spoke against the application. “From what I understand, there will be zero feet variances on the sides and back of the building,” she said. “I also do not believe there will be enough parking. The overflow from this building will flow into 770 Washington Ave. and I do not think that is right.

“Washington Ave. already is very congested and this building will make matters even worse,” she added.

The board then voted 5-0 to approve the project.

The other matter on the board’s docket, an application by Soumia Elanbi of 26 Rumney Road, who is requesting a variance of Section 17.28.020 regarding the minimum parking requirements to enable him to convert a single-family dwelling to a two-family dwelling at 26 Rumney Road, had been continued from a previous meeting.

However, a representative from the Mother Construction Co., which is performing the conversion work at the property, appeared before the board to request a further continuance to enable the petitioner to obtain an attorney.

Marsha Rivera, of 29 Rumney Rd., which is across the street from the property in question, opposed the application, telling the board, “This will be a parking nightmare for us.”

The board voted 5-0 to continue the hearing to its next meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday, August 24, at 5:00.