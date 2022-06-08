State Rep. Giannino Re-Election Campaign Begins

Special to the Journal

State Representative Jessica Giannino announced she is excited to kick off her re- election campaign formally, after submitting her certified signatures and officially securing a place on the 2022 ballot.

“Serving as your State Representative is truly an honor. I am proud of my record and the progress we have made. Time and again, the people of Revere and Saugus have expressed their willingness to stand up and be heard. Together we have made a difference, and thanks to the hard work of my supporters, I will once again appear on the ballot to represent Saugus and Revere on Beacon Hill. I hope the voters of the new 16th Suffolk District will support my re-election and send me back to the State House to continue to lead the fight on their behalf,” said Giannino.

She added, “I am as committed today as I was two years ago, to running a race that takes me to every corner of the transformed district. As your State Representative, I want to hear your concerns. I need your input and opinions to ensure your voice is heard. This is especially true for those who feel left out of the conversation. I will always be a strong advocate for you. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring our communities together and speak with one loud voice. Over these next few months on the campaign trail, I look forward to listening to and learning from those I represent. I am no stranger to hard work, and will continue to do all that I can to earn their confidence, support and vote,” she concluded.”

Jessica has represented the 16h Suffolk District (currently Chelsea, Revere, and Saugus) since 2021, and in addition to her legislative committee assignments was appointed to serve as a Commissioner on the Metropolitan Beaches Commission. She began her career in politics as a City Councilor At- Large for the City of Revere in 2012. In that time, she has worked on countless issues that impact the daily lives of the citizens of Revere, as well as ordinances that will impact generations to follow. In 2013 her inclusive style and strong leadership qualities prompted her colleagues to elect her Vice President of the Council. In 2016 and 2018, Jessica had the honor of serving as City Council President. During that time, she worked to ensure the agenda maintained a balance between protecting and growing the city’s economic base, without compromising the quality of city services to residents. Jessica believes it is her responsibility to ensure that our government is accountable to the people, financially responsible and forward thinking.”