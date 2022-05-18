Milbury Ellis Will Not Run for Ward 5 City Councillor

When word circulated throughout the city that the Ward 5 seat on the City Council was being vacated, Aisha Milbury Ellis’ name zoomed to the top of the list of potential candidates in a special election.

Milbury Ellis had won in an impressive, grassroots campaign for a seat on the School Committee last November, and supporters in Ward 5 were ready to rally behind the popular attorney again at the polls.

When the traditional “candidates speculation story” was published in the Revere Journal and Milbury Ellis was mentioned in the “reportedly considering” category as a high compliment to her winning campaign and diligent work during her five months on the School Committee, “I was inundated with phone calls from people,” said Ellis Milbury.

But the first-year School Committee member has indicated that she will not be a candidate for the seat that was held by Al Fiore.

“I was flattered by the outpouring of support and the number of people who called or texted me to consider running and offered words of encouragement,” said Milbury Ellis. “People expressed to me the reasons why I should run and that I would be a good fit for the position. But I did not consider running for the seat. At this point in my life, I can honestly say that I have no intent on running for a Council position or any other positions.”

Milbury Ellis said “there is work to be done on the School Committee” and she has made a commitment toward helping the schools, “and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Milbury Ellis, 43, is a 1996 graduate of Revere High School. She was an Honors English student of Carol Tye, who is now a colleague on the School Committee. She is a graduate of UMass/Boston and the New England School of Law. She worked for the Board of Bar Overseers of the state Supreme Court for 16 years. While serving on the board, she completed her requirements for law school and passed the bar examination. Aisha and her husband, Damon, a lifelong Revere resident, have two daughters, Evangeline and Etienna.

Though Aisha Milbury Ellis won’t be throwing her hat in the Ward 5 ring, she fully expects to be a candidate for re-election to the School Committee in 2023.

“I feel like two years isn’t enough time to get all the work done that you want to get done, said Milbury Ellis. “The educational field is so complex and involved, and as a School Committee member, you really have to get in the weeds to understand how everything connects and how things affect each other. I want to get a significant amount of work done while I’m on the School Committee.”

But her political future in the city remains very bright and as Aisha Milbury Ellis has learned, Revere loves its politics and its election speculations.