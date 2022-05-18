Arrigo, Cabinet Members Invite Residents to ‘Community Conversations With the Mayor’

Mayor Brian Arrigo and Cabinet Members announced the start of “Community Conversations with the Mayor,” an in-person and virtual opportunity to meet with city leaders, engage with neighbors, and discuss various city-wide initiatives.

“Throughout the COVID pandemic, city leaders were consistently thinking of ways to connect residents to City Hall, which is where the idea for this event was raised,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “We have so much great stuff happening in our city, and we want our residents to understand our priorities while also learning theirs.”

The first Community Conversation will take place on Tuesday, May 24 at 6:00 PM at the Rumney Marsh Academy. To register in advance, please visit www.revere.org/conversationMay24. Spanish interpretation will be available both in-person and online. During the event, Mayor Arrigo and cabinet members will outline plans for the city, including the new high school, Suffolk Downs, and city-wide infrastructure improvements. Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions on a virtual platform and engage with both elected officials and city leaders.

After the first event on May 24, the program is expected to expand, branching into different neighborhoods across the city.