Obituaries 05-04-2022

Evelyn Ferrante

Of Saugus, formerly of Revere

Evelyn (Zaccaria) Ferrante, 96, of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on April 28.

Born in Revere on February 27, 1926 to the late Charles and Victoria (Penza) Zaccaria, she was the beloved wife of the late Crescenzo J. Ferrante; devoted mother of Joseph Ferrante and his wife, Carol of West Newbury, Michael Ferrante of North Attleboro, Michelle Iannello and her husband, Thomas of Saugus and the late Robert Ferrante; dear sister of the late Grace Zaccaria, Carmella DeSimone, Michael Zaccaria, Carmine Zaccaria, Americo Zaccaria, Vincent Zaccaria, Mary Zaccaria, Alfred Zaccaria, Nancy Trevino and Charles Zaccaria; cherished grandmother of Jill Gasper and her husband, Michael, Kristen Harmon and her husband, David, Thomas Iannello. Cody Festa and Taylor Ferrante and adored great grandmother of David Harmon, Cameron and Julianna Gasper. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Evelyn loved her family dearly and enjoyed cooking at the many family gatherings. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyn’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105- 9959 or at www.stjude.org, or to Care Dimensions Hospice, Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St, Danvers, MA, 01923. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Marie McAveeney

Of Florida, formerly of Revere

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, Revere on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon for Marie S. (Botticelli) McAveeney, 93, of Leesburg, Florida, formerly of Peabody, Saugus and Revere, who passed away on April 26. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m. followed by entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery – Community Mausoleum, Malden.

The beloved wife of 44 years to the late Thomas B. McAveeney, she was the cherished mother of Woodrow “Woody” O’Dell, Jr. and his wife, Cathy of Leesburg, FL, Kimberley McAveeney of Mansfield and Donna Mascioli and her husband, Carl of Framingham; adored grandmother of Alexandra, Alyssa, Madison, Nicholas, Andrew and Michael Krysko and Justin, Kyle, Kaleigh, Nicole and Connor Mascioli; dear sister of the late Joseph Botticelli and his surviving wife, Linda of Saugus. She is also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Alice Farrell

Graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1951

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt.107) Revere for Alice E. (Ritchie) Farrell, 88, who died on Monday, May 2 at the Chestnut Woods Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center following a brief illness. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home at 1 p.m., followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Alice was born in Chelsea, to George and Alice (Schwartz) Ritchie. She was raised and educated in Revere and was a proud graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1951. She graduated first in her class.

Alice married to her husband, Robert P. Farrell, Sr. and the couple remained in Revere where together they raised their two children. A stay-at-home mother, after her children were of age, she began to work various jobs. She was most

proud of taking care of her grandson, P.J. whom she adored. Alice was also a volunteer at the MGH – Revere on the beach. She was very active and walked four miles every day. She had a warm and sweet personality and she possessed a loving and kind personality. She treasured her family and they treasured her, she will forever be in their hearts.

The devoted wife of 51 years of the late Robert P. Farrell, Sr., she was the loving mother of Eileen M. Mundis and her husband, Paul S. of Revere and the late Robert P. Farrell, Jr.; the cherished grandmother of Laura A. Douglass of Saugus, Michael R. Farrell and his wife, Ella of New Hampshire, Kristin Ruiz and her husband, Jorge of Methuen, Nicole Cantone of Pennsylvania and Paul S. Mundis, II of Revere; adored great grandmother of Kenneth, Samantha, Emily, Dani and Alex and dear sister of Robert Ritchie and his wife, Jean of South Hadley. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The staff at Vertuccio Smith Home for Funerals is most honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements. For online condolences please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Catherine Lochiatto

Of Revere

Catherine (Megna) Lochiatto, 85, of Revere, passed away on Saturday, April 23 surrounded by her loving daughters.

The cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Favaloro) Megna, she was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Lochiatto, loving mother of Deborah A. Lochiatto of Harwich, and Sandra M. Lochiatto of Revere and the late Genevieve (Lochiatto) Riley; dear sister of Anthony Megna of Medford; adored grandmother of Derek, Anthony and Catherine Riley and she also leaves nieces and nephews.

Family and long loved friends will honor Catherine’s life by gathering at Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, Revere, today, Wednesday, May 4 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral procession to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in herhonor at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Care Dimensions 75 Sylvan St., Suite B 102, Danvers, Ma 01923. www.vazzafunerals.com.

Jennie DeMarco

Longtime Revere Resident, Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

Funeral Services and Interment were held privately on Saturday, April 23 for Jennie (Forti) DeMarco, 90, who died on Saturday, April 16 surrounded by her family. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Jennie was a native of East Boston. The daughter of James V. and Anna (Peretti) Forti, she was raised and educated in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1949.

Jennie married the love of her life, Pasquale E. DeMarco and moved to Revere in 1955. She and her husband raised their four children in the home they built together with years of love and hard work.

Among her many qualities, Jennie had an incredibly strong work ethic. Starting at a young age, she worked at Bea’s Bakery in East Boston. Through the years she held many clerical positions at businesses such as Sears, New England Telephone and Lester L. Burdick Insurance. Most notable was her 20-year tenure at the Shawmut Bank of Boston.

As her children grew, Jennie concurrently started a second career in the Food Service Industry as a server at the Chateau de Ville, Hilltop Steakhouse, The Executive Dining Room for Shawmut Bank, the Tavern in Boston as well as a banquet waitress at many Boston based universities. Jennie’s career spanned over 50 years; she was an exceptional hard worker.

Jennie was the matriarch of her family and loved us all unconditionally. She was a wonderful cook and hosted many large holiday gatherings which included extended family and friends. Her parties were legendary, her food unsurpassable. It was always important to her that all family including aunts, uncles, cousins, friends stay together, be together and never loose touch. She was revered by the entire family as the ‘backbone,’ and to her, family was always first.

Jennie was a devout Catholic who belonged to the Immaculate Conception parish of Revere. She was also an active member of Saint Anthony of Padua in Revere, often attending Novenas and Adoration at both churches. She would worship at many different churches always appreciating the architecture and the beauty of any church. Her strong faith gave her a sense of inner peace, which she shared with the community through her work as a Eucharistic Minister, visiting the sick and elderly at various nursing homes throughout Revere and at the CHA Hospital in Everett where she would administer communion and conduct rosary groups. Her motivation to promote her faith was endless. Other retirement pleasures included Yoga, Tai Chi, Sudoku and several trips to Sicily with her loving husband.

She was the beloved wife of 64 years to the late Pasquale E. “Pat” DeMarco; loving mother of Damian B. DeMarco and his wife, Mary of Revere, David DeMarco and his wife, Donna of Marlborough, Daria Saia and her husband, Charles “Chuck” of Londonderry, NH and Deirdre Damiano, and her husband, Stephen of Revere; cherished grandmother of Daria C. Saia of Derry, NH, Stephen Damiano Jr. and his wife, Jacqueline of Revere, AnnMarie Censullo and her husband, Stephen of Londonderry, NH, Christopher Damiano of

Revere, Salvatore C. Saia of Londonderry, NH, Nicholas D. DeMarco of New Bedford, Gina M. DeMarco

of Brooklyn, NY and Sara DeMarco of Kingston, NH; adored great-grandmother of Tresor, Gianna, Stephen

III and Jack Mario; dear sister of the late Ann Maloney. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice.

The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals is honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Daniel Rizzo

Co-Founder of Rizzo Insurance Group of Revere and Father of Former Mayor Daniel Rizzo

Daniel Rizzo, 85, a Woburn resident for 50 years, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 2 at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere following a short period of declining health.

Danny, as he was affectionately known to his family and friends, was the beloved husband of Maureen A. (Richards) Rizzo and together they shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Winthrop he was the son of the late Domenic and Mary (Moschella) Rizzo.

Danny was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1954. He worked for over 60 years in the Insurance Industry and co-founded the Rizzo Insurance Group of Revere in 1986.

Danny loved a good time and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, singing karaoke and all things Elvis Presley. Over the years he enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas with family and friends, where he loved to shoot craps and try his luck. He also enjoyed good food and loved caring for his pet dogs. Danny was also a member of both the VFW Mottolo Post 4524 of Revere and the Towanda Club of Woburn where he shared many laughs with friends. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to his beloved wife, Maureen, Danny is survived by his children; Daniel Rizzo, former Mayor of Revere and his wife, Jane, of Revere, Paul D. Rizzo and his wife, Joyce of Wakefield, and Lauren Rizzo of Middleton. He was the loving papa of Sarah Fairweather and her husband, David of Woburn, Ryan Rizzo and his wife, Michelle of Chester, NH, Nicholas Rizzo of Manchester, NH and twins, Paul and Alanah Rizzo, both of Wakefield and the loving great papa of Aryanna, Elayna and Evelyn Rizzo and Kyle and Ava Fairweather.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours at the McLaughlin – Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., Woburn, Friday, May 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. Services will conclude with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Danny’s memory to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970 or www.northeastanimalshelter.org