RHS Sports Roundup

Girls Track Rolls to Fourth Straight Win

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team rolled to its fourth straight win of the young season with a 94-33 victory over Lynn English last Tuesday.

Captain Carolina Bettero took home four first-place medals once again, scoring 20 points for the Lady Patriots. Carolina won the long jump with a flight of 14′-8″, the triple jump with a final landing of 29′-9″, the 400 meter hurdles in a clocking of 78.3, and the 100 hurdles.

“Carolina continues to prove her dominance throughout the league each week in the hurdles,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald. “She’s really about to come into the peak of her season where we can expect to see those times drop even more.”

Captain Jerelys Canales scored 10 points among her four events. Jerelys took first in the high jump with a leap of 4′-2″, second in the long jump (14′-6″), third in the 100 meter dash (13.9), and third in the 200 dash (30.0).

“Jerry is also at a peak time in her training. She is constantly putting up huge points for her team in both sprints and jumps,” noted MacDonald.

Natalia Lopez continued her success in the throwing events with two first-place finishes. Natalia captured the shot-put with a throw of 26′-4.5″ and the discus with a spin of 78′-4″.

Junior Kyra Delaney scored eight points with a a first place in the 200 dash in 28.6 and a second place in the 100 dash in a personal record (PR) time of 13.6.

Freshman Ashley Rodriguez scored points for the Revere side of the scoresheet in two events, the 400 hurdles (82.9) and the 200 dash (29.7).

On the distance side of things, the Revere girls racked up the points and medals.

Alannah Burke took first in the 800 with a season PR of 2:35. Captain Carly Bennet ran a tough double, taking first in the two mile (15:30) and second in the 800 (3.17.6).

Rocio Gonzalez came across the line in first-place in the mile (6:44.0), followed closely by her teammate, captain Fatima Hartout, with a second place finish of 6:47.

The 4 x 400 relay quartet of Marwa Riad, Jessie Jones, Alannah Burke, and Rocio Gonzalez took first with a time of 5.07.6.

Other second-place finishes on the Revere side included Jessie Jones in the 400 dash (71.8), Yara Belguendouz in the 100 hurdles (20.5), Jocelyn Lazo in the javelin (49′-3″), and Camila Echeverri in the discus (54′-0″).

Third-place finishers included Katelyn Purcifull in the javelin (48′-0″) and Marwa Riad in the 400 dash (78.3).

Girls Set New RHS Mark in 4 x 100 Relay

A contingent of members of the Revere High girls track and field team competed in the Division 1 State Relay Meet that was held Saturday in Braintree.

The highlight of the meet for coach Racquel MacDonald’s Lady Patriots was the setting of a new school record in the 4 x 100 event by the quartet of Kyra Delaney, Ashley Rodriguez, Jerelys Canales, and Carolina Bettero with a time of 53.22, which placed them in 11th spot in the meet.

“The girls looked absolutely great around the track with clean handoffs and fast splits,” said MacDonald. “We’re hoping this time will get them into the state meet where they can continue to break records.”

The Lady Patriot 4 x 400 crew of Janaya Ruperto, Jessie Jones, Alannah Burke, and Ashley Rodriguez came within 0.49 seconds of establishing a new school record with a time of 4:29.62, which also was good for 11th place at the meet.

Girls Lacrosse Edges Malden in Final 0:30

Skyla DeSimone scored a goal with 30 seconds to play to lift the Revere High girls lacrosse team to an 11-10 victory at Greater Boston League rival Malden this past week.

Skyla scored six goals on the day to pace the Lady Patriot offense. Teammate Angela Huynh reached the back of the Malden net three times for a hat trick and Mariah Rogers scored two goals.

Coach Amy Rotger and her crew are scheduled to engage with Malden in a rematch tomorrow (Thursday) at 4:00 on the turf at Harry Della Russo Stadium. They will hit the road to non-league opponent No. Reading next Monday and will trek to Somerville next Tuesday.

RHS Boys Lacrosse Takes Somerville into Overtime

The Revere High boys lacrosse team, despite being short-handed, battled fiercely against a pair of Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals this past week.

On Friday the Patriots traveled to Somerville and came up short by a score of 9-8 in overtime.The contest was a see-waw affair, with the teams trading goals back and forth amidst a strong defensive effort by both squads.

Alexio Trichilo led the Revere offense, recording four goals and an assist. Matt Lacroix (two goals, five assists) and Chase Branzel (two goals and an assist) also reached the back of the Highlander net.

Patriot goalie Vinny Snyder turned in another strong performance in net, turning aside 14 Somerville shots.

“The Somerville game was a hard-fought contest,” said RHS head coach Zach McDannell. “We had a short bench again, but the boys played four and one-half quarters of competitive lacrosse. Despite the loss, it was a marked improvement on the team’s overall performance this year.”

Earlier in the week, Revere only had 11 players in a 9-3 loss to Malden.

Snyder made 14 saves and Lacroix scored two goals, with Trichilo also adding a goal.

“We only had 11 players, but we played hard all four quarters,” noted McDannell.

The Patriots are scheduled to play at Boston Latin on Friday.

RHS Boys Volleyball Battles Top-Rated Teams

Although the Revere High boys volleyball team came up short in its matches this past week against two of the top teams in the area, O’Bryant High of Boston (twice) and Winchester, RHS head coach Lianne Mimmo was pleased with her team’s improvement.

“In our first match with O’Bryant on Monday, we played really poorly in just about every aspect of the game,” said Mimmo. “But when we saw them again on Thursday, it was a much more competitive match. We lost 3-1 and had many leads during each set, but were not able to hang onto our leads.

“On Tuesday we played one of the best teams in the state, Winchester, and played a competitive match,” Mimmo added.

The Patriots are scheduled to host Arlington today (Wednesday) and will entertain Boston Latin on Monday. They will travel to Madison Park next Wednesday.

RHS Boys Tennis Falls Just Short to Classical

The Revere High boys tennis team came up just short in its contest against Greater Boston League rival Lynn Classical last Wednesday, dropping the match by a score of 3-2.

Patriot senior captain Ashton Hoang won his match at first singles, defeating his Ram counterpart in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

The second doubles duo of Moises Alfaro and Mo Al-Azzawi also won their match, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The first doubles tandem of Kenny Le and Rayan Sarhrani battled fiercely before falling in a three-setter, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Adam Ouldsfiya fell at second singles, 6-2, 6-1, and Matt Cianca dropped his match at third singles, 6-1, 6-0.

The Patriots took on undefeated Somerville on Friday and fell by a score of 5-0.

The highlight of the match for the Patriots was the battle at first singles in which Hoang dueled his Somerville counterpart, who is one of the top players in the area, to three sets, before losing in a tiebreaker, 5-7, 6-0, 7-6 (7-5).

“Ashton played very well,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn. “It was a great match that was as close as you can get.”

Cianca dropped his match at second singles, as did Alex Waxer, who was playing at third singles.

The duo of Le and Sarhrani fell at first doubles, as did the combo of Luis Galvez and Alfaro at second doubles.

Flynn and his crew are scheduled to host Malden today (Wednesday) and Medford tomorrow (Thursday) on the courts at the Gibson Park. They will travel to Medford next Wednesday.

RHS JV and Freshman Softball Wrap-Up

The Revere High junior varsity and freshman softball teams have been busy over the past two weeks.

Two weeks ago the JV squad engaged in a battle royale with Everett and came up on the short end of a 24-23 decision.

Revere put four on the scoreboard in the first inning with patience at the plate leading to six walks, followed by aggressive base running.

However, Everett was just as lucky. A series of walks supported by two base hits led Everett to max out on the six runs that are allowed in an inning.

Revere went back up to the plate with a gap to make up. A two run homer by Maeve Hurley put two up on the scoreboard for Revere to tie up the game.

However, a series of walks supported by three base hits allowed Everett to widen the gap to 12-6 after two frames.

Revere started the third inning with groundouts and a walk when Paris Peguero Pena got to the plate and cracked a double, beginning a two-out rally. More walks and more aggressive base running plated four runs for the Lady Patriots and closed the gap to 12-10.

The back-and-forth continued. Revere walked four in a row giving away a run, followed by a few stolen bases, to bring the score to 15-10. Good defense by Frankie Reed, who stopped a steal at third and made a play at first, got two outs in favor of Revere. Jenna Yelmokas then snared a bomb in centerfield for the third and final out of the inning to hold Everett at five runs ahead.

Revere kept the pressure on Revere when J. Yelmokas hit a double for two RBIs, followed by a triple by Danni Randall, bringing in Yelmokas.

More stolen bases eventually brought around Randall and Hurley to tie the game at 15-15.

However, Everett was not to be deterred, and responded with a two-out rally after a strikeout by Cate Morgan and a ground out to Layla Hiduchick.

A walk and two singles brought in another run for Everett, followed by two more steals, before Hiduchick shut down the inning with another ground out, leaving the score at 19-15 in favor of Everett.

Revere brought their bats to the fifth inning, though after two ground outs, a walk, and a dropped pop-fly.

Randall sent a home run 20 yards over the centerfielder’s head for three runs. Hurley walked and Morgan kept the momentum by sending a triple over the centerfielder, for two more runs.

Anna Doucette then walked, followed by Josephine Piccardi with a double, also to centerfield, allowing Anna to race home, giving the Lady Patriots the lead, 20-19.

However, Everett wouldn’t be held down. A triple and a stolen base tied the game, but some excellent defense by Revere kept the game at level, 20-20, going into the sixth.

Revere started the inning with two singles, but could not bring them in, with three strikeouts in a row.

Three walks in a row loaded the bases in the sixth for Everett, followed by two strikeouts, making for a dramatic sixth inning when an Everett girl stole home to take the lead. A third and final strikeout ended the inning with Everett leading, 21-20.

In the seventh and final inning, Revere brought the heat. Singles from Hurley, Piccardi, Chloe O’Neil, and a double from Reed brought in three runs to re-take the lead, 23-21.

However, Everett once again responded. A home run, two walks, and a double won the game, 24-23.

The teams will meet again on Friday, May 13th, at Griswold Park at 4 PM.

However, the JV squad rebounded from their tough loss two days later with a 24-0 whitewashing of Malden.

Danni Randall and Gianna Chiodi combined to throw a shutout. A series of singles and phenomenal bunts from the whole team kept the energy up for all five innings. In addition, Jenna Yelmokas collected two home runs, and Josephine Piccardi and Layla Hiduchick collected one roundtripper each.

Last Thursday, the JV team defeated Lynn Classical, 17-3.

Four hits and seven stolen bases from Layla Hiduchick paved the way to victory for Revere. Revere’s offense was supported by patient at-bats and timely hits, including a double and a single from Josephine Piccardi, two singles from Maeve Hurley, and a single from Jocelyn Nungent.

Danni Randall led things off in the pitcher’s circle for Revere. Danni allowed just one hit and two runs over four innings and struck out nine opponents.

On Thursday, April 21, the RHS freshman team dropped a 16-6 decision to Everett.

A series of walks followed by doubles from Jenna Yelmokas and Anna Doucette put four on the board for Revere in the first inning. Everett scored three runs in the bottom of the first before Gianna Chiodi struck out an Everett batter for the third out of the inning.

A base hit by Chloe O’Neil and a home run by Yelmokas increased Revere’s lead to 6-3.

However, walks and a series of errors on hits into the outfield, supported by solid base running, moved Everett into the lead, 7-6.

Neither Revere nor Everett put any runs on the board in the third inning thanks to good defense by both teams. For the Revere defense, a bunt was played well by Anna Doucette, a pop-up was grabbed by Yelmokas, and a ground-out was handled by O’Neil.

In the fourth inning, a home run for Everett made it 8-6 and the Lady Crimson Tide added two more in the fifth. Everett struck for six more runs in the sixth for the 16-6 finale.

However, the freshmen bounced back with a nice 18-4 victory over Greater Lawrence last Monday.

Jenna Yelmokas was clutch for Revere, driving in teammates on three hits. Olivia Rupp and Josephine Piccardi had big hits to turn the tide in favor of Revere. Genevieve Zierten pitched the whole game for Revere by striking out seven and only allowing one hit.