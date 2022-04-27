News Council Approves New Appointments to City Boards by Journal Staff • April 27, 2022 • 0 Comments The City Council unanimously approved Mayor Brian Arrigo’s appointments to city boards at Monday’s City Council meeting. Pictured after the Appointments Subcommittee meeting are (front row, from left), newly appointed board members, Soumia Aitelhaj (Cultural Council), Deborah Frank (Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees), Samantha Harrington (Cultural Council), Chloe Gladu (Cultural Council), and Lani Stevens (Cultural Council). Also pictured are Councillors Ira Novoselsky, Joanne McKenna, Gerry Visconti, Patrick Keefe, Anthony Cogliandro, and Dan Rizzo. Newly appointed board member, attorney Steven Reardon (Election Commission). Attorney Molly McGee (Human Rights Commission).