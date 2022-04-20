Revere Commission on Disabilities Holds Monthly Meeting

The Revere Commission on Disabilities held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday evening, April 12.

Chairperson Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, and members Mario Grimanis, Jason Barone, Asmaa Aabou-Fouda, and Robert Brown were on hand for the meeting that was held via Zoom.

After the approval of the minutes from the March meeting (which was the first item on the agenda), the commissioners took up the following agenda items.

Updates/Next Steps from March Meeting:

Perno presented an update regarding the possibility of a pet food pantry for Disabled and Senior Residents in need of this assistance for their pets to be sponsored by Sandy’s 4PAWS Care and the First Congregational Church. She said that donations of any kind relating to pets presently are being accepted at Sandy’s.

“We’re hoping this will take off,” said Perno, who noted that some Revere residents are facing the prospect of being forced to give up their pets because they cannot afford to keep them. “We’re looking to get this started as soon as possible so we can get this up and running and establish a baseline,”

In another matter, Perno said she has looked into the issue of therapy dogs being allowed into the schools. She said that other school districts have had a very positive response to therapy dogs being utilized in their school systems.

However, she said, “Finding therapy dogs is the tough part. I don’t went to set up something and have it backfire in the end. We have a lot of background work to do, but everything I have researched has been positive.”

DeCicco said he has heard of police departments that use therapy dogs in their communities.

Brown suggested that it would make sense to have trainers come into the schools with their dogs to show school personnel the benefits of therapy dogs.

SEPAC March Updates/April Events:

The commission noted that the Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC) discussed the idea of using the right words, language, and symbols for March Autism Awareness Month at its March meeting. There was a large turnout for the event that included appearances by Mayor Brian Arrigo and State Rep. Jessica Giannino.

Other matters that were taken up at the SEPAC meeting included: preliminary discussions and ideas of hosting some events through the city and getting parents involved; the upcoming election involving SEPAC; and how to have a free swim and swimming lessons program with the new lifeguard working with the city.

Perno noted that there is a move afoot to change the designation of Autism Awareness Month to Autism Acceptance Month.

CODA (Commissions on Disabilities Alliance) – Monthly Zoom meeting April 6, 2022:

DeCicco said that most of the discussion at the CODA meeting revolved around the issue of accessible voting machines and accessible mail-in voting.

“The problem is that machines in many communities are old and not accessible,” said DeCicco. “This is a particular problem for persons who are visually-impaired, including mail-in ballots. State election officials are looking into resolving this issue.”

“This is very concerning and unacceptable that this is even an issue in 2022,” said Barone. “It’s sad that we’re even talking about this. A lot of blind folks sit at home and feel that they cannot even be a part of anything. A lot of disabled people are being disenfranchised.”

The group also discussed the general lack of empathy for persons with disabilities and suggested that it might make sense to have a day where city employees would volunteer to experience what it’s like to live a disability for a day.

Perno and Barone said they would look into finding programs that the city could emulate.

Discussion regarding progression of medical conditions and disabilities causing people to leave the workforce, along with where to turn for help:

Perno said that there are more and more illnesses being diagnosed, especially as the population ages, that involve disorders that are not necessarily seen.

Brown noted that he only recently had been diagnosed with a condition that will require him to take medication for the rest of his life.

“We need to be cognizant that people may have issues that are not easily identifiable,” said Perno.

The commissioners agreed to discuss this matter further at their May meeting.

Commission on Disability looking to fill a Vacancy:

DeCicco told his fellow members that there is vacancy on the commission. He directed interested persons to go to the city’s web site were they can fill out an application.

Commission Members’ Late Items:

DeCicco said he has been advocating for remote meetings of municipal boards and noted that legislation is being filed by the Mass. Municipal Assoc. to change the Open Meeting Law to permit remote meetings.

“I want Revere to be in the forefront of this movement, even without legislation,” that will allow for a hybrid option of live and remote meetings, said DeCicco.

DeCicco noted that a special guest for the May meeting will be a representative from the Disabled Persons Protection Commission.

Perno then read the commission’s monthly reminder:

“The Commission on Disabilities is trying to limit in person appointments while we set up a new permanent location. Residents can speak to staff from our 311 Constituent Service Center Monday through Friday when you call our office at 781-286-8267. They will be able to answer most questions but if they are unable to or if you would like a call back from our department, please ask to be transferred to the Disability offices voicemail and someone will get back to you as soon possible.

“As always please let us know if you would like something discussed or brought up and added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.”

The commission’s next meeting (via zoom) will be Tuesday, May 10, at 6 p.m.