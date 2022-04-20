Letter to the Editor

Civility and Decorum

Dear Editor,

Since its inception, I have watched as the Revere Human Rights Commission (HRC) struggles mightily, and I might add, gracefully and positively, to do their job. Their job, working to establish a process for civil discussion and celebration of equality and the civil rights for everyone within this City. Like all pioneers in social justice, they bravely face the slings and arrows and try to do a job they have been appointed to and more importantly, are committed to.

It is worth remembering that the HRC was initiated by leaders of the city (The Mayor and the City Council) who worked together to create it and select its members. The HRC like all commissions, has been given a mission and is charged with effectively pursuing and realizing the vision put forth by that statement. For this commission, or any commission for that matter, to achieve their goals, they must be able to effectively conduct their business when they hold their scheduled meetings.

Yet, as we have seen repeatedly, there is a small, vocal group of residents determined to prevent members of the HRC from doing their job. During the meetings, this group continually interrupts the commission’s agenda with their laughter, jeers, loud outbursts, and disruptive demonstrations. And then, ironically, they complain when there is no time at the end of the meeting for the time allotted for them to appropriately give voice to their issues.

When this country was formed, the many of the founding fathers had opposing views during the writing of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Early on, they knew that it was important to establish a process and a set of rules to establish an environment where fair and civil discussions could take place. There may have been strong words spoken from both sides of the issues during the declaration of independence and the forming of the constitution, but the words and the issues that were put forth by their proponents, were delivered during times they were allotted to do so.

Recently the President of the City Council took a moment of personal privilege at the outset of the Council’s meeting to address the topic of decorum during Council meetings. In his statement, he said “For the past several meetings, there has been a trend in these council chambers where political posturing has gotten in the way of professionally addressing the issues that come before us. The unprofessionalism, the sarcasm, the interruptions, and the side conversations that take place – that has gotten way out of control.” In the end he asked that “we all respect the decorum in these Chambers, and more important, we respect one another.”

This request for an application of decorum and respect must be applied to all municipal councils and commissions and more importantly, to the citizens who attend these meetings. Everybody should have a chance to voice their concerns. However, those concerns needed to be voiced civilly, respectfully and at the appropriate time. To not do so is to dishonor the democratic foundations established by of our country’s founders and puts us all in peril of devolving to a society where anarchy is commonplace. And no good can come from that.

Edward Deveau