Revere Public Schools to Hold Virtual Job Fair

Special to the Journal

The City of Revere prides itself on its vibrant racial, cultural, and linguistic diverse community. As such, its schools reflect the social, economic, and demographic characteristics of the city with Hispanic students comprising the largest demographic group (57.7%) trailed by White (32.2%), Asian (4.4%), African American (3.5%), Multi-Race/Non-Hispanic (1.8%), and Native Hawaiian (.3%). As an innovative and progressive school district, Revere Public Schools has capitalized on its diversity to align its policies, practices, and curriculum to support students and families.

Revere Public Schools (RPS) believes in building teacher leadership capacity as a catalyst for sustainable change and, thus, provides ongoing support, training, and opportunities for teachers to take on various leadership roles in order to grow and develop professionally. As a result, RPS strives to diversify its teaching workforce by focusing on recruiting, hiring, and retaining educators of color. Teacher diversity and inclusion is an integral part of our 5 Year District Improvement Plan.

There are 11 schools in our district — six are elementary schools, three middle schools, one high school, and one alternative high school. Currently, we have one innovation elementary school in the district. To learn more about us, visit www.reverek12.org.

This job fair will give applicants the opportunity to talk with principals and schedule interviews. RPS is currently hiring for the following positions:

• Educators

• Nurses

• Paraprofessionals

• Substitutes

They hope that this overview of the school district will provide attendees with a thorough understanding of what RPS values, including the various programs and initiatives in place to create a cultural inclusive learning environment for students, educators, and families.

Visit http://tinyurlrpsjobfair, to register and submit your resume.