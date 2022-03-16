RHS Sports Roundup

Porrazzo Reflects on Successful Season

Revere High girls basketball head coach Chris Porrazzo reflected on the recently-concluded season in which the Lady Patriots achieved a sterling 11-3 record (12-9 overall) in the Greater Boston League (GBL) and qualified for the post-season state tournament.

In addition, the team earned a number of individual accolades, led by senior captain Carolina Bettero, who was named the GBL’s Most Valuable Player.

Fellow senior captain Skyla DeSimone was named to the GBL All-Star, as was junior Elaysia Lung.

Porrazzo himself was honored with the GBL’s Coach of the Year accolades.

“From my experience as a player and coach, I knew that varsity basketball at Revere High School was a special and meaningful experience,” said Porrazzo, who is in his first season at the helm of the girls’ program. “But I had no idea we would reach the levels we reached as a team this season.

“This was a truly special bunch that I will never forget,” Porrazzo continued. “I can honestly say if this was the only season I got to coach Revere High basketball, I would die happy.

“With that said, I hope to keep coaching here for a long time,” Porrazzo added. “I got the job nine days before tryouts and never really looked back. With nine days to prepare for this season we went 12-9 with an 11-3 record in the GBL. I can’t wait to see what this program can do with nine months of preparation.”

The 2022 season will come to a formal conclusion for Porrazzo and his crew with a team banquet on March 30 at the Prince House of Pizza at 6 PM.