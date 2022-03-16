News Briefs

Massport Celebrates Women in Construction Week

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is celebrating Women in Construction Week and honoring the contributions of the women who have been involved in Massport’s construction projects. This week, pictures of some of the women who work in the Capital Programs and Environmental Affairs (CPEA) Department, which manages all construction projects at Massport, are on display throughout the terminals at Boston Logan International Airport.

“We thank the women of Massport for their hard work and dedication in all of our initiatives,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland. “Our goal at Massport is to embed diversity, equity, and inclusion into our organizational DNA. Celebrating Women in Construction Week is just one way we celebrate diversity and encourage more women to work in construction, architecture, engineering, and other related fields.”

According the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women comprise only 11% of all the people working in construction and 27% of all people who provide architectural, engineering, and related services in 2021. By comparison, Massport’s CPEA Department, which manages all Massport construction projects–from the planning phase and design, to construction and maintenance, is comprised of nearly 40% women.

“I’m proud to say that a diverse group of women are part of the decision-making process in every construction project at Massport,” said Dr. Luciana Burdi, the first female Director of the CPEA Department. “A diversity of thought is important as we build world-class facilities that serve diverse people.”

Women in Construction Week was started by the National Association of Women in Construction in 1998 to raise awareness and celebrate the work of women in the construction industry across the country.

Baker Issues Citation for Gambling Disorder Screening Day

Governor Charlie Baker issued a citation recognizing Tuesday, March 8, 2022, as Gambling Disorder Screening Day in Massachusetts, praising the Division on Addiction at Cambridge Health Alliance for its “tireless efforts to spread awareness about Gambling Disorder throughout the Commonwealth.” Gambling Disorder leads to financial, emotional, social, occupational, and physical harms. It is a treatable mental health condition, yet many cases go undetected and untreated. Failure to detect gambling harm is due, in part, to limited screening for this problem. The Division on Addiction encourages all organizations and providers to participate in this annual event.

“We join Governor Baker in commending the Division on Addiction for establishing Gambling Disorder Screening Day,” said Assaad Sayah, MD, CEO of Cambridge Health Alliance. “Like many other behavioral health conditions, Gambling Disorder disproportionately impacts minoritized communities. Bringing much-needed attention to the need for routine screening for Gambling Disorder, and improving access to treatment through statewide professional development activities, will help alleviate these disparities in line with CHA’s mission to provide care to the people.”

Gambling Disorder Screening Day is in its ninth year. This international event has grown to include screeners and supporters from Cambridge Health Alliance, Massachusetts and New England, the United States, and around the world. This year, Gambling Disorder Screening Day has over 50 confirmed supporters and event hosts. They range from college health centers, employee assistance and wellness programs, prevention-focused organizations, community-based mental health organizations, gambling operators, and academics and researchers. The Division on Addiction distributed 1,350 free pocket screening guides to 27 Screening Day hosts in 17 U.S. States.

Debi LaPlante, PhD, director of the Division on Addiction and associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, said, “We’re so proud that people have embraced Gambling Disorder Screening Day. What started as a small grassroots effort in 2014 has grown to an international event with more participants than we ever anticipated. We will continue to support this event for years to come and look forward to bringing more awareness to this issue. Our hope is that by helping people understand their own gambling, we’ll connect people to needed help and the path to recovery.”

Because of lack of awareness about the need for routine screening and persistent stigma against people experiencing Gambling Disorder and other expressions of addiction, rates of help seeking for Gambling Disorder are low. Routine gambling screening is especially helpful for individuals seeking treatment for substance use disorders and other mental health conditions, which commonly co-occur with Gambling Disorder.

Senior Nutrition Program Celebrates 50th Anniversary

This March, Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) joins the Administration for Community Living and senior nutrition service providers across the country to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program.

Since 1972, the Senior Nutrition Program has supported nutrition services for older adults. Funded by the Older Americans Act, local senior nutrition programs serve as hubs for older adults (60 and older) to access nutritious meals and other vital services that strengthen social connections and promote health and well-being.

“Senior nutrition is now more important than ever,” says Angie Fitzgerald, Director of Nutrition Services at MVES. “Each year in the U.S., up to half of adults age 65 and older are at risk of malnutrition, and more than 10 million face hunger. In communities throughout the U.S. – including our communities – older adults sometimes lack access to the high-quality, nutritious food they need to remain healthy and independent.”

As part of the Senior Nutrition Program network, MVES’ Nutrition Services Program, including Meals on Wheels, helps older adults in our community by promoting healthy eating, decreasing social isolation, and improving health. “Our program also provides connections to home and community-based services that can support independence and overall well-being. We deliver 3,000 meals a day to our 11 communities and have 15 meal sites,” says Fitzgerald.

“My favorite dish is the Boulet (Haitian Meatballs). It reminds me of my childhood and how my mom used to make them. I am excited whenever they are on the menu!” says Meals on Wheels consumer Marie Gabrielle Gattereau.

For 50 years, senior nutrition services have helped create healthy, strong communities where all members can flourish regardless of their age. That is why MVES proudly recognizes this milestone anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program and its tremendous impact on the health and well-being of older adults in our community. Together, we look forward to another 50 years and beyond!

Learn more about our nutrition program and services by contacting us at 781-324-7705 or visiting mves.org.