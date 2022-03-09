Officials Laud Mayor Arrigo’s State of the City Address

Mayor Brian Arrigo delivered his annual State of the City Address March 3 before a capacity audience at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott.

The modern setting itself, the first full-service hotel to open on Revere Beach in 70 years, set the tone for Arrigo’s inspiring address that highlighted his many accomplishments and outlined his dramatic vision for Revere, the fastest-growing city in the Commonwealth.

Sheriff Steven Thompkins, Revere Councillors Anthony Cogliandro, Marc Silvestri, JoAnn McKenna, Vice President Rick Serino, State Representative Jessica Giannino, Mayor Brian Arrigo, Councillor President Gerry Visconti, Ira Novoselski, Patrick Keefe, Senator Lydia Edwards, Steve Morabito, and DA Kevin Hayden.

Arrigo, a proud graduate of Revere High School, spoke of the new “transformative, state-of-the-art Revere High School” that is planned for the Wonderland Park site.

Noting that residents will not need to pass a tax override to fund the new high school project, Arrigo said, “Because when we grow here, we can deliver the best urban education in the country for our young people right across the street.”

Arrigo announced an exciting new initiative, Next Stop Revere, By Land, Sea, or T, that “will try to capture millions more in revenue from visitors to Revere Beach,” continuing the momentum of the International Sand Sculpting Festival that has become a regional phenomenon each summer.

With the family of Revere’s former Mayor, the late Robert J Haas Jr., in the crowd, Mayor Arrigo announced that the space at the former Greater Boston Fitness Center will operated under the City’s auspices as the Robert J. Haas Health and Wellness Center.

Local and state officials in attendances praised Mayor Arrigo for his speech, with some saying he demonstrated a gubernatorial-caliber stature at the podium. Others commented on the professional nature of the program that began with a slide show highlighting the city’s vibrant daily life and diversity.

“In working with my fellow city councilors, the administration and after hearing Mayor Arrigo speak at the State of the City, one thing is for certain- the residents can and should be proud of the accomplishments we’ve made as a community,” said Council President Gerry Visconti. “We will finally see a new Revere High School built. It’s good to know that the city is in the best financial position we’ve ever been in. “The breaking ground of a new public works facility along with the new Point of Pines Fire Station will both help serve our residents more efficiently. There is excitement and anticipation for the new Robert J. Hass Health and Wellness Facility. The city has a lot going on which means there is still a lot of work that’s in front of us. We need to maintain our momentum, make smart decisions, work collaboratively and keep reminding ourselves of the tremendous responsibility the people of Revere have given us,” concluded Visconti.

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe said, “Mayor Arrigo’s message to the residents and businesses of Revere was inspiring. Our ability to adapt to the fast pace of change and growth while continuing to focus on services to the constituents will be our city’s top priorities.”

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito, who served on the City Council with then Councillor-at-Large Brian Arrigo, said, “Mayor Arrigo touched upon many issues impacting our city and its growing population when he presented his vision in his State of the City Address and spoke on topics such as affordable housing, home ownership relief, and the need to adapt to city dynamics. Now, it’s time for the Mayor to create a plan to bring his vision to fruition.”

State Reps. Jessica Giannino and Jeffrey Turco and State Sen. Lydia Edwards were in attendance.

“Over the past year, the City of Revere was faced with countless obstacles, and I am proud of leadership that helped the city overcome and grow,” said Giannino, also a former City Council colleague of the mayor. “I look forward to what the next year will bring.”