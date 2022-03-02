March’s Public Servant of the Month: Hill School Kindergarten Teacher Corinne Ciano

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced Corinne Ciano as March’s Public Servant of the Month. With more than a 14-year tenure at the Hill School, Mrs. Ciano was chosen by both the Mayor’s Office and the Superintendent’s Office for her dedication and passion for public service. Her hard work, attitude, and dedication to the City makes her a clear choice for March’s Public Servant of the Month.

Q: Can you tell us what you do in the City of Revere?

A: I am a Kindergarten teacher at the Hill School. I’ve been teaching Kindergarten for 14 years. My typical day is going to school, which includes not just academics but yoga and mindfulness activities (SEL) with the kids. This is something that is really important to me. After school I assist with the Hill School Drama Club, I hold a weekly yoga/meditation class for teachers, and when I go home I work out, meditate, plan for the next day. (This is the first year both my daughters are away at college, both graduated through RHS and now attend Endicott and UMass Amherst).

Q: What does Revere mean to you?

A: I grew up on the South Shore, had moved to Medford for a while for work and then met my husband Anthony who was from Revere. I love it here. I’ve met amazing people, and first through my girls attending RPS I met so many people who supported me in going back to school to become a teacher (my 2ndcareer). Through being a parent here and a teacher I’ve seen how groups come together for their children and causes. I appreciate the diversity of the city. I would definitely call Revere my home.

Q: What’s the highlight of your career thus far and what excites you about your current work?

A: The highlight of my career is the kids. I love seeing them grow, learn to read. I think one of the biggest highlights is when any student comes back or reaches out to me and tells me how much I helped them or how much they loved being in my class, or that they learned something from me. Something I’ve been interested in for years was yoga and mindfulness and decided to get certified last summer. I learned a lot about myself through the course and knew I wanted to bring it to others, especially those that would say ‘I can’t do yoga, I’m not flexible….’. I also knew it would be good for the kids. So this year I decided that I really wanted to bring it into the classroom to help the students with not just fitness but self-regulation and empowerment and I wanted to bring it to adults too, especially those who can easily burn out or just need space to let go. Right now I’ve just started but hope to soon open it up to more people, whether that be in a studio or on-line.

Q: What does public service mean to you?

A: Public service to me, is showing kids the amazing human beings they are and what they can be. It’s to help them believe in themselves and learn to love learning. It’s also to show them that even when they feel alone, they aren’t. I just want to help them grow and be successful in whatever they want to do.

Q: If you could give the future of Revere one piece of advice, what would it be?

A: Listen. Listen to the ones living it (the teachers, the single parents, the kids that feel they are on the outside, the parents who are working 3 jobs), but more importantly hear them, be open to change and their thoughts and ideas.