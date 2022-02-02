Revere Middle School Girls Basketball Claims GBL Title: Shayna Smith Leads the Way as Team Beats Medford

An undefeated season and a league title were in jeopardy as Medford came out firing in the second half and closed the margin to one point.

But talented eighth grader Shayna Smith and her Revere Middle School basketball teammates weren’t going to let the visitors take the title back to Medford. Not on their home court in front of their supportive families and fans in the stands.

Sparked by Smith’s 12 points, including a spectacular, running left-hander high off the backboard late in the second half, the Revere contingent held off the fast-charging Mustangs, 23-18, to claim the Greater Boston League middle school championship.

Revere, led by head coach Melissa Moore-Randall and assistant coach Kerry Flaherty, who are teachers in the district, finished undefeated in a schedule consisting of GBL schools, Malden, Medford, Everett, Chelsea, and Somerville.

Moore-Randall, a former Revere High and Pine Manor College basketball star, said her team displayed a lot of heart and unity throughout the year, especially in the finale against Medford, whose only losses this season came at the hands of Revere.

“Our entire team stepped up and each player played an important role in the win,” said Moore-Randall. “Our entire team was able to get playing time and participate in the championship victory.”

Smith, who drew special recognition from Moore-Randall, displayed her skill on her memorable basket in crunch time. Smith drove past an initial Medford defender and then faced a second defender who tried to block her shot. But Smith maintained her composure and arced the basketball off the glass and into the basket.

“Shayna was the true leader of our team,” lauded Coach Moore-Randall. “She is a tremendous player and even better teammate and leader.”

Medford Coach Carla Andre, daughter of former Andre Realty Chiefs ICL baseball manager Chuck Andre, said Revere’s tenacious defense and rebounding were the deciding factors in the game. “I think Revere is a very talented team and ultimately it was their rebounding and defense that was the difference,” said Andre. “It was a much closer game than the last time we played, so I’m proud of them.”

Reflecting on the Season

Melissa Moore-Randall said that close to 50 players tried out for the Revere team. “Over the course of three days, I was able to evaluate players and select those who I thought could make the best contributions to the team this year,” she said. “Our team was a mix of 14 solid players who could play all positions and step up when I needed them to. Our eighth graders were the most experienced. However, out sixth and seventh graders were equal contributors. At any time, I could have a mix of five players on the floor, and I was confident they could contribute to our undefeated season.”

Though Moore-Randall teaches elementary school in Revere, none of the players on the roster were her former students. “However, my daughter, Danni Hope Randall, was on the team. I have never coached her in a sport, so it was quite a challenge considering she often did not think I knew much about basketball,” jested Moore-Randall.

The coach expects that her players will help elevate the Revere High girls basketball program in the future.

“Revere High has had a strong girls basketball program for many years,” said Moore-Randall. “I think this group of girls has the potential to continue to make that program a force within the GBL and reestablish the basketball community and pride that existed a few years ago. Coach [Chris] Porrazzo and his staff have attended our games and practices when they can. It meant a lot to both me and the girls that they considered us part of the Lady Patriots’ program.”

Moore-Randall thanked the Revere parents for their support during the season. “We had a great group of parents. They were a great fan base and supportive and encouraging throughout the season,” said Moore-Randall.

Melissa Moore-Randall, the Player

Melissa Moore-Randall was a four-year starter on some legendary Revere High girls basketball teams in the 1980s under coach Ed Leyden. A 5-foot-9-inch forward, Moore-Randall was a three-time GBL All-Star and team captain in her senior year in 1989 alongside Patrice Misiano.

“I played with the best of the best including Diana Odoardi, Patrice Misiano, Kim Kelly, Jen Wells, Robin Vincent, and Joanna Leone,” said Moore-Randall. “We had a record of 44-1 over my junior and senior years and were ranked number one in the state both years.”

Moore-Randall went on to become a 1,000-point scorer at Pine Manor College in Chestnut Hill where she led the school to a state championship. She returned to coach at Revere High for four years on the staffs of Lianne O’Hara and Matt Willis. “I stepped away from coaching two years ago when my daughter began playing softball. She plays in competitive year-round program,” said Moore-Randall. “I returned last year to assist Matt Willis for the shortened season. I had many of the seniors from the Class of 2021 and wanted to be part of their senior season.”

Melissa Moore-Randall is back on the sidelines and winning championships again for Revere.