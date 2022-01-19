School Department, Human Rights Committee Holds ‘A Tribute to Dr. King’

Special To The Journal

The Revere School Department, in conjunction with the Human Rights Commission, sponsored by Mayor Brian Arrigo, presented “A Tribute to Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.” Monday night on Revere TV.

Revere High students Katherine Uribe and Edgar Gonzalez were the on-air hosts for the virtual presentation that honored the outstanding civil rights and orator who delivered one of the greatest speeches in American history, “I Have A Dream” during the March on Washington in 1963.

Student members of the Equity Advisory Board engaging in a panel discussion of Dr. King’s influence and the Equity Advisory Board’s current work in the city with Dr. Lourenco Garcia, Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Inclusion.

“Welcome to “A Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. as the City of Revere observes the holiday that honors the Baptist minister who became an icon of the civil rights movement across the United States in the 1960s,” said Uribe in her opening remarks.

The Rumney Marsh Academy Ensemble, under the direction of Thomas Maffucci, began the program with the playing of the National Anthem.

Gonzalez said it was an honor to introduce officials, Mayor Brian Arrigo, State Rep. Jessica Giannino, State Rep. Jeffrey Turco, and Sen.-Elect Lydia Edwards.

Following are excerpts of their remarks:

Mayor Arrigo

“The Human Rights Commission, which was reactivated in the summer of 2020, in the midst of national unrest, has diligently put forward a process to celebrate important cultural and historic moments in the history of our nation and our people. Today’s program is one of their first efforts and I look forward to many more. The youth in our public schools have been at the forefront of conversations about racial injustice in our city, and the future of our city is bright, with these thoughtful leaders at the helm.

“Today’s program reflects Dr. King’s call to make real the promise of democracy. Only by continuing his work to include all people, regardless of race, gender, creed, and other markers that distinguishes and divides us within the mutual strength and protection of American democracy, can we fulfill the ideals that we, as a community hold so dare.”

Rep. Giannino

“I’d like to thank and commend the City of Revere, the Human Rights Commission, and Revere High School for their commitment to honoring Dr. King’s life and work. I would also like to thank Mayor Arrigo for inviting me to speak today and contributing to this celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King and his legacy.

“In one of his sermons, Dr. King once said, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent questions is, What are you doing for others?’ We should all consider this question each day especially after the past few years. The pandemic has shown us and taught many of us how finite life is. In partaking in today’s observances, you’re doing your part to make Revere a better community to live. Further, each day when you do something to help a family member, a friend, a neighbor, or someone in your community, you’re helping to renew Dr. King’s life mission.”

Rep. Turco

“When you look at the legacy of Dr. King, not just for our city, but for our Commonwealth, our nation, and our world, it’s a powerful, powerful legacy. When we look at him and at his age and who he was, he was 25 years old when he took over this first parish church in Alabama. He became the moral leader of our nation. It’s so powerful, that all these decades later, we still look to him for his leadership, his wisdom, and his guidance. One of the most powerful messages that he left was in 1957 when he gave a speech that talked about the power of love and he said, ‘It’s not enough to love your friends and it’s not enough to tolerate your enemies. You need to love you enemies because the fundamental power of love and the fundamental foundation of love is the power of redemption. And when you love your enemy, you ultimately force them to redeem themselves and to start to love you as well.”

Sen.-Elect Edwards

“When I think about Martin Luther King, I think about his dream. I think about him being a leader and truly leading with love, and believing that people can be better, sometimes in the moment and the headspace that they’re in, and really being a hopeful leader.

He inspires me to always see that the glass is half full, and that even in difficult conversations at difficult moments, we can get through them together as long as you make yourself accessible and approachable and a good listener to all.

On this day when I reflect about Martin Luther King, I think of the history he made, I think of the history our district has made, and I am proud of it. But more importantly I think of the true lessons that he has instilled in all of us to remember always to follow our hearts and a dream that is colorful and filled with everybody and their beautiful languages and their backgrounds that have truly allowed people to be who they are and love who they need to, and want to – that’s the world, and that’s the dream and I’m going to fight for it in our policies.”

Performances

Students from the Revere High School Drama Guild, under the direction of Ms. Minisian, shared a reading of two poems, “MLK” by the poet Gwendolyn Brooks, and “Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou.

Grade 4 students at the Hill Elementary School performed “Winter Song” by Sarah Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson.

Discussion by RHS Equity Advisory Board

Dr. Lourenco Garcia, assistant superintendent of Revere schools and head of the RHS Equity Advisory Board, led a panel discussion by the board during which students spoke of Dr. King’s outstanding legacy and in the words of Dr. Garcia, carrying on Dr. King’s commitment to “social justice and access and opportunity for everyone.”

The program concluded with the Drama Guild reciting “The Hill We Climb,” the poem that was delivered by Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.