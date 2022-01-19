Lack of Quorum Chills ConsComm Meeting

The Revere Conservation Commission was unable to hold its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday evening, January 12, in the City Council Chambers, because it lacked a quorum.

Chairman John Shue and two of his fellow commissioners, Joseph LaValle and Robert Cassidy, were on hand for the meeting, but without a fourth member necessary to achieve a quorum, the commission was unable to conduct any business.

The list of items on the commission’s agenda for the evening had been as follows:

1. Review and Approval of Meeting Minutes – December 1, 2021

2. Enforcement Action – 8 & 10 Marshview Terrace – Review Restoration Plan

3. MA DEP FILE #061-07755 – 0 Revere Beach Boulevard Notice of Intent – Sullivan Park improvements – Public Hearing Continued

4. MA DEP FILE #?? NOI 630 Revere Beach Boulevard – grade change in backyard

5. MA DEP FILE #061-0700 – 400 Ocean Avenue – Certificate of Compliance

6. Discussion of Wonderland Dog Track Activity

7. Enforcement Action Update – 100 Lancaster Avenue & 263 Rice Avenue

— Site Visits:

630 Revere Beach Boulevard, 400 Ocean Avenue, Wonderland Dog Track

— Correspondence this month:

12/15/2021, Release Notification of a 15-gallon diesel spill from Global Companies, LLC, 140 Lee Burbank Highway.

Chairman Shue noted that all of the agenda items will be put over to the commission’s next meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday, February 2.