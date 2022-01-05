Special State Senate Final Election is Set for Tuesday

Revere residents will go to the polls Tuesday, Jan. 11, for the Special State Senate Final Election.

Boston City Councilor Lydia Edward is the lone candidate on the final ballot, having won the Dec. 14 Democratic Primary. School Committee member Anthony D’Ambrosio also sought the Democratic nomination in what was an exciting election. There is no Republican candidate on Tuesday’s ballot.

Edwards will succeed Joseph Boncore as state senator for the district that includes Revere and Winthrop, and parts of Boston and Cambridge.

Election Commissioner Diane Colella said that all polling locations in the city will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Colella’s Final Election as Commissioner

Tuesday’s State Senate election will mark the final chapter in the outstanding career of Election Commissioner Diane Colella, who is stepping down after 21 years as the head of the Revere Election Department.

New Election Commissioner Paul Fahey is succeeding Colella in the key leadership position.

“It’s been an honor and a pleasure,” said Colella. “It’s bittersweet. It’s mostly all the wonderful people you meet, that have helped me so much. I want to thank all the workers at City Hall. I’m very happy that the staff and the electoral process are going to be in good hands under Paul’s direction. And it’s nice knowing that my poll workers and everything is going to be okay here.”

Colleagues will honor Colella at a farewell celebration Friday, Jan. 14.