Public Servant of the Month: Cathy Bowden Is January’s Public Servant of the Month

Special to the Journal

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced Cathy Bowden as January’s Public Servant of the Month. Cathy has worked in the City of Revere for more than 30 years –today, she works as the City’s Treasurer/Collector. Cathy was chosen due to her tireless, selfless work for the residents of Revere. A life-long Revere resident, Cathy has raised three sons in the City of Revere. Cathy continues to go above and beyond for all residents – all with a smile on her face.

“I couldn’t think of anyone who deserves this recognition more than Cathy,” said Rich Viscay, the City’s Chief Financial Officer. “She has been critical in ensuring that all financial obligations of the city continued without a hitch during the pandemic. She leads by example and her institutional knowledge is invaluable to me as CFO. Her work ethic and attention to detail is as good as anyone I’ve ever seen in my 20 plus years in municipal finance.” Her hard work, attitude, and dedication to Revere makes her a clear choice for January’s Public Servant of the Month.

Q: Can you tell us what you do in the City of Revere? What’s a normal day like for you?

A: For the last 30 plus years, I have been blessed to hold the position of Assistant Treasurer and now Treasurer/Collector of the City of Revere. It has been a long journey of extended hours, numerous payrolls and inevitable complications, but I wouldn’t give it up for anything. Therefore, a normal day for me is like no other. I wake with a goal in my head each day and do my best to accomplish that once I hit the office. My day is unpredictable; it depends on what needs to be done first and what resources are available to me to get through the day. Although that’s why I wouldn’t trade my time here for anything. Every day is different. Every day features itself with a new challenge for me to conquer and part of my goal each day is to not let that challenge overtake me.

Q: What does Revere mean to you?

A: Revere has been my home for as long as I can remember. I had my first everything here; first job, first house and even my first bill statement. I attended the Abraham Lincoln Elementary school straight to the same Revere High School that’s still here today. This is my home. Throughout my life I have learned that what makes Revere so special – our strong and beneficial community that allows us as citizens to grow and strive together as time goes on. The amount of diversity in Revere is significant to our progress as no one finds another person in the same predicament, as our community is constantly being introduced to different perspectives and ways of problem solving. Revere is very important to me and will forever hold a special place in my heart.

Q: What’s the highlight of your career thus far and what excites you about your current work?

A: My everlasting career at City Hall has been full of unforgettable moments accompanied by a demand of countless work hours sacrificed in order to bring myself to my greatest potential. It took me 30 years of hard work and dedication to finally obtain the title of not only Treasurer but also the Collector of Revere. Throughout the years while struggling to achieve my daily tasks, I have come home each day to a house of 3 growing boys as a single mom since 2011. Facing this type of adversity for so long has taught me perpetual lessons that I have learned and adapted to use every day. Consequently, I enjoy coming to work every day for the sole purpose of making a difference in Revere. The difference I make allows me to provide for my loved ones and do my best to hopefully be some sort of role model to someone.

Q: What does public service mean to you?

A: Google simply defines public service as, “a service intended to serve all members of a community.” To me, I see public service as progress. I see public service as commitment. I see public service as a way each individual strives to be the best they can possibly be for their community. Especially in Revere, nothing will be accomplished unless we as a community are all on the same productive page. We live in a community in which we work together and provide each other with our own services for the overall benefit of the same goal of progress for our community.