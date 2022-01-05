Police Activities League Hosts Holiday Hoops Tourney to Close Out 2021

The Revere Police Activities League hosted a Holiday Hoops Basketball Tournament on Monday Dec. 27, at the Revere High School Fieldhouse.

Freshman and Junior Varsity teams from Malden High School, Hamilton- Wenham High School, and Revere High School (Somerville High School was a late scratch due to health and safety protocols), participated in a round robin basketball tournament were presented with tournament shirts, and enjoyed a catered lunch by DeMaino’s Restaurant.

All teams competed at a high level and demonstrated great sportsmanship throughout the day. Several Revere Police officers and staff were on hand to assist with programming and to continue promoting positive youth/police relationships.

In addition, the Revere Recreation Department and the Revere High School Athletic Department provided a tremendous amount of support.

Through continued support at the state and local levels, Mayor Arrigo, Chief David Callahan, Shannon Grant funding, CAPIC, the Foundation Trust, and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the Revere Police Activities League is able to effectively collaborate with multiple agencies and collaterals that are genuinely invested in providing services and positive experiences for the youth of our community.