Three Community-Based Organizations Receive Grants Through Raise up Revere Fund

Special to the Journal

Last week, Mayor Arrigo and representatives from both Amazon and United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley presented three grant awards to community-based organizations who continue to go above and beyond for Revere residents. The Raise Up Revere fund, which was established in April of 2020, is focused on meeting the immediate needs of Revere families and small businesses that have been most severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as longer-term strategies and innovative ideas that will continue to move Revere forward as a community. Recipients this year include HarborCOV, CAPIC, and the First Congregational Church Food Pantry.

“The three organizations chosen today continue to step up to the plate when our residents need them the most,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “We started the Raise Up Revere fund at the beginning of the pandemic to support community-driven organizations that work to give back to our residents. I’m proud of how we’ve utilized these connections so far and am excited to see the fund continue to build capacity over the coming years.”

In 2020, four nonprofits and organizations were awarded grants through the fund. This year, due to a generous $35,000 donation from Amazon and supplemented funds through an anonymous donor, the fund is able to award each organization with a $20,000 grant – totaling $60,000 that will be reflected through community-based work. Existing partners who have received the award in the past include The Neighborhood Developers (TND), Union Capital Boston, Moroccan American Connections in Revere (MACIR), Women Encouraging Empowerment (WEE) Revere, and The First Congressional Church of Revere Food Pantry. The Raise Up Revere Fund also funded five $10,000 “Shot at a Healthy Future” scholarships – awarded to fully-vaccinated residents to boost incentive around the vaccine.

“The Raise Up Revere Fund has been instrumental in helping our community weather the pandemic and its ensuing economic hardship,” said Jerome Smith, Amazon’s Sr. Manager of External Affairs. “As a company, we’re thrilled to partner with them and ensure their funding can go even further in assisting our most vulnerable neighbors.”

One recipient of the grant this year is HarborCOV, a non-profit organization that provides free safety and support services, along with housing and economic opportunities for those affected by domestic violence and abuse. Executive Director Kourou Pich plans to use the $20,000 grant for emergency housing – one of the most visible and critical needs experienced by survivors of domestic violence.

“Partnerships like the Raise Up Revere fund are key to ensuring our communities emerge from this crisis stronger and more resilient than before,” said Bob Giannino, President and Chief Executive Officer at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen the power of municipal, business and community leaders coming together to raise up the needs of their residents and catalyze the resources needed to address them. We’re grateful to Mayor Arrigo for his continued partnership and to Amazon for the generosity they have demonstrated throughout our region.”

The First Congregational Church Food Pantry is another 2021 recipient – the $20,000 grant will be used to further efforts at the weekly Food Pantry by assisting in IT and computer relief. Throughout the course of the pandemic, the First Congregational Church Food Pantry operation grew exponentially. Now the Food Pantry is combined with the City of Revere “Food Hub” team and operates out of the Food Hub at 200 Winthrop Ave (the previous League for Special Needs building). The pantry continues to see a record number of families during their weekly food events.

CAPIC (Community Action Programs Inter-City, Inc), is the third and final recipient of this year’s award. Through the utilization of $20,000 in Raise Up Revere funding, CAPIC will provide comprehensive emergency support services to at-risk Revere individuals and families who are in crisis mode; specifically, temporary emergency placements, such as hotel placements. CAPIC’s Emergency Assistance Program will also provide support to individuals and families once they obtain permanent housing, such as gift cards to purchase food, furniture, and basic household items.

Donations to the fund can be made online or via your Donor Advised Fund by including “The Raise Up Revere Fund” in your recommendation details. Our tax ID number is 04-2382233. You can also send a check to the following address: United Way of Massachusetts Bay, PO Box 51381, Boston, MA 02205-1381. Please make checks out to “United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley” and include “The Raise Up Revere Fund” in the memo of your check.