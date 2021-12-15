RHS Students Stage Walk-Out to Support Victims of Sexual Assault RPS Admins. Respond to Last Friday’s Planned Protest

Last Friday afternoon, a group of Revere High School (RHS) students staged a walk-out protest in response to an undisclosed alleged sexual assault.

The group of students accused Revere School officials of trying to sweep the incident under the rug and argued school administrators of not doing enough to protect the victim of the alleged sexual assault.

Students gathered on the steps of City Hall on Broadway, in protest as part of a student walk-out last Friday afternoon,

where they chanted phrases of support for those affected by sexual assault.

The group of students marched from Revere High to Revere City Hall wearing blue and teal ribbons in solidarity with victims of sexual assault claiming Revere was trying to ‘silence’ the victim.

In response to the accusation, Revere School Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly sent a letter home to parents Friday clarifying the incident. RHS Principal Dr. John Perrella has scheduled an online community forum for Monday, December 20 at 6:00 p.m. in response to the protest.

“This afternoon, a little under 10% of our students walked out before their last class started and some marched to City Hall to demonstrate support for victims of sexual assault,” wrote Kelly. “The movement grew out of a private, ongoing issue between two students. While it would be inappropriate to provide specifics about the issue, I can assure you RHS administration has taken appropriate steps to ensure the safety of all students and has engaged with the appropriate legal authorities. As educators, and I’m sure as parents/guardians, these days are difficult. We are torn between being proud of our student’s activism and concerned about the discord we see in society and in our schools—not only in Revere, but across the country.”

Kelly said student voices need to be heard and it is the school’s responsibility as adults to find better ways to engage students and elevate their increasingly complex needs.

“All adults – parents, the media, educators, and political leaders — owe it to children to help them use and navigate communications channels, such as social media, in ways that are safe and can result in real conversations and real solutions,” she wrote. “We need to listen to students on platforms that do not invite divisiveness and vitriol but rather conversation, empathy, and change. We need to be able to have difficult conversations with each other on the heavy topics of sexism, racism, and more.”

Kelly said the emotional burdens are heavy on students and staff but Revere Schools will continue to work with parents, teachers, and administrators to support students and help them overcome social and emotional instability that has become more prevalent over the last 18 months.

“We want to work collaboratively to better understand the experience your child is describing at RHS so we can meet their needs,” wrote Kelly. “There is an increased number of guidance counselors and social workers who are available this year for students and if your child needs support, there is assistance available. Please reach out if you need assistance. I want to thank RHS teachers and our administrators who worked hard today to help students articulate their beliefs, raise their voices and to create a forum to be heard. I also want to thank the Revere School Committee, the Revere Police Department and Mayor Arrigo for their support as we work together through these challenges.”