Council Votes for Special Permit for 14-Unit Apartment Structure at 465 RB Boulevard

The City Council voted unanimously to grant a special permit to 465 Revere Beach Boulevard Realty Trust to allow for a 14-unit apartment structure with 17 off-street parking spaces at 465 Revere Beach Boulevard.

The measure grants permission to the Realty Trust to modify and alter an existing five-unit apartment structure and add nine additional units on the site.

Lawrence Simeone, the attorney representing 465 Revere Beach Boulevard Realty Trust, said his client had worked hard “to make sure that they gave you the best product it could give.

Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino said, “This is a good example of where the community works with the Council and works with the City and what their requests and the needs are and makes it happen. It looks like all the concerns were met. This is a situation where it’s a Revere family and Revere people that live in the city, and the family is going to be remaining in the building. I think it’s a good project, and I love to see when there’s collaboration between the people that are doing these projects and the Council, and we can work together.”

Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso said he appreciated Attorney Simeone and his client’s work in addressing the Council’s concerns before the vote.

Council President Anthony Zambuto said, “this is a project for Revere people, and they worked hard to make this acceptable to all of us.”

“I’m supported this wholeheartedly,” added Zambuto.

Following the vote, Simeone remained in the Council Chambers to watch the entire awards presentation ceremony for the councillors that are leaving the Council, a gesture of goodwill and fellowship by the attorney that was no doubt appreciated greatly by the councillors.