Lt. Gov Polito Presents MassWorks Infrastructure Program Grant to City

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Housing and Economic Development Secretary Ashley Stolba came to Revere Tuesday to present a MassWorks Infrastructure Program design grant of $750,000 to the city that will help reconfigure the area near Redgate’s proposed residential and Commercial development on the G and J Towing property and create safer vehicular and pedestrian access to Gibson Park for the adjacent Riverfront and Point of Pines neighborhoods.

Mayor Brian Arrigo called the grant announcement “a celebration of exciting news” for the city. He commended the Baker Administration for its continuing support of the city’s technological upgrades and numerous infrastructure projects.

“Our success begins with you and Governor Baker, so thank you for that,” Arrigo told Polito.

Arrigo, who has engineered the incredible transformation of the

Revere Beach area into one of the most sought-after places to live in greater Boston, explained that the grant will be utilized “for improvements to the Route 1A southbound ramp.”

“This is an important investment for our city as we continue to make progress with our Riverfront Master Plan,” said Arrigo. “The design and engineering work will refine a plan for us to reconstruct a new ramp and rotary that will offer direct, safe, and convenient access to the Riverfront for everyone – pedestrians, cyclists, and motor vehicles.”

Arrigo said the infrastructure work and the redevelopment of the G and J Towing property will give residents “access to beautiful, new public space on Riverfront.”

Arrigo specifically thanked Redgate founding principal Damian Szary for “making the Riverfront vision a true reality.”

Polito lauded Arrigo and the city, stating, “while managing through COVID and the pandemic, you’ve also kept all the wheels moving forward relative to economic development in this community.”

“Today we are building upon that success,” said Polito. “The MassWorks program is allowing you a $750,000 award for redevelopment.”

Szary said the MassWorks grant to the city complements the $300,000 that Redgate paid for the initial design of the project.

“In essence, we have put in $1 million to complete the design, and then in the spring, the city is going to be looking for the construction funding associated with it,” said Szary.

The development of the G and J property will be Redgate’s fourth major project in Revere.