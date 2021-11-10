Revere Reprecincting Committee Presents Updated Map to the Revere City Council; Hearings Scheduled

After about 150 submitted comments and public testimony on www.revere.org/redrawingrevere, a new map has been created and submitted to the Revere City Council. Based on the results of the 2020 Census, Revere is one of the fastest growing cities in the state. Revere has also shifted from a city with a population that was 62% Non-Hispanic White in 2010 to 45% Non-Hispanic White in 2020 – a significant shift.

The Revere Reprecincting Committee has worked significantly over the last few months comparing numerous ward maps, delving into data sets, logging public comments from the redrawing survey, and hosting information forums. The new map was presented by Committee Member Reuben Kantor at the November 8 Revere City Council Meeting. Residents are encouraged to attend public hearings on November 15 at 4:00 PM and November 18 at 6:00 PM in person at the Revere City Hall Chambers (281 Broadway). All hearings will be available to watch on RevereTV.

By law, the City is required to ensure every ward and every precinct on the map is sized within 5 percent of the average size. In addition, the City may not dilute racial or ethnic groups’ voting strength, nor may it make race the predominant factor in reprecincting. The Reprecincting Committee took all of these factors and legal requirements into consideration in developing the maps. After over 150 responses to the Redrawing Survey, the Reprecincting Committee has created a new, updated map. The revised map reflects several changes – many of these modifications will be explained in detail at the public hearings. Residents can view, make comments on, and download a PDF version of the revised map now on www.revere.org/redrawingrevere.