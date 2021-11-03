RHS Sports Roundup

Bettero scores 100th career goal for RHS

The Revere High girls soccer team celebrated Senior Day in appropriate fashion, defeating Malden with a 4-0 shutout in which RHS senior captain Carolina Bettero scored her 100th career goal, becoming the only player in RHS annals to achieve that amazing milestone.

The historic goal came about when Nahomy Martinez got the ball at midfield and turned to the sideline. Nahomy then delivered a perfect pass to Bettero on her foot as Carolina was heading toward the Malden net. Bettero ended up one-one-one with the Malden goalie, whom she beat for the goal. Martinez, who also assisted Bettero on her 50th career goal, was credited with the assist on the 100th.

Bettero added to her all-time mark by scoring two more goals in the contest for the hat trick. Defender Samarah Paiva applied the icing on the RHS victory cake when she took the ball up-field from the back, beating four Malden defenders, and then delivering a superb shot from the top of the box into the back of the Malden net.

Freshman goalkeeper Nisrin Sekkat earned the clean sheet with eight saves to record the shutout.

“We had great play from seniors Sophia Padron in the midfield and Emily Gomez and Angela Huynh on the defensive line,” said RHS head coach Megan O’Donnell. “Senior Isabely Usero had multiple opportunities to score, but just couldn’t reach the net. We had wonderful midfield play from freshmen Erika Mejia and Catalina Chizavo and Nahomy Martinez, who moved the ball to give our forwards the chance to score.”

Prior to the game, the five senior members of the team from the Class of 2022 were honored for their contributions to the RHS girls soccer program: Sophia Arciniegas Padron, Emily Gomez, Isabely Usero, captain Angela Huynh, and captain Carolina Bettero.

Last Tuesday, the Lady Patriots racked up another shutout victory with a 5-0 blanking of Chelsea. Bettero scored four goals — to make it 106 career goals — with assists from Kyara Rodriguez, Ari Pinam Erika Mejia, and Fatima Esquivel.

Nisrin Sekkat recorded another clean sheet for the shutout. Freshman KathyGranados scored her first varsity goal with an assist from Giselle Portillo Ramos, who earned her first varsity assist.

“We had great play from Malak Chahlaouy, Pamela Marquez, Cynthina Rodriguez, Isabely Usero, Eldaa Samuel , Giselle Salvador, and Nisrin Sekkat,” noted O’Donnell.

Last Wednesday the Lady Patriots took on Malden for their last regular season game and made it three shutout wins in a row with a 3-0 victory. Bettero reached the back of the Lady Golden Tornado net for all three goals (that’s 109 for those of you keeping count).

Angela Huynh, Sandra Torres, and Nahomy Martinez assisted on the first goal, with Martinez assisting on the second and Kyra Delaney earning an assist on the third.

Nisren Sekkat had another shutout in net.

“We had great defense from Fatima, Ari, Gissele, Sandra, and Nahomy,” said O’Donnell. “Kyra Delaney played a great midfield, along with Erika Mejia and Emily Gomez.”

O’Donnell and her squad, who finished the season tied for second place in the Greater Boston League with a 9-4-1 league mark and compiled a sterling 13-5-1 overall record, were awaiting word of their first-round opponent in the upcoming state tournament as of the Journal’s press time.

Third place for RHS girls at GBL cross country meet

The Revere High girls cross-country team turned in a fine performance at the Greater Boston League Meet that was held last Thursday at Torbert Macdonald Park along Route 16 and the scenic Mystic River in Medford.

Coach Katie Sinnott’s squad finished in third place in the team standings, with two Lady Patriot runners, Rocio Gonzalez Castillo and Yasmin Riazi, earning medals for placing in the top 10.

“Every runner ran their best race of the season and nearly all set or tied their personal best paces,” said Sinnott, who noted that sophomores Rocio Gonzalez Castillo and Yasmin Riazi and senior Carly Bennett all ran at paces of under eight minutes.

Rocio and Yasmin also attained personal records (PR), as did Christy Ly (junior), Maajda Louaddi (senior), Samantha Solis (freshman), and Jessica Medina (junior).

“I am so beyond proud of the work the whole team put in over the course of the season,” said Sinnott. “It is not an easy sport to stick with, but to have a race like this one at the end of the season really caps off all the miles these girls have put in. We enjoyed cheering each other on throughout every race and supporting all the runners, and you can see it in these results.

“With the team’s regular season now concluded, Rocio Gonzalez-Castillo will continue on to two, state-level invitational meets where she will have the opportunity to build on this solid foundation,” added Sinnott.

Those races are set for this Saturday, November 6th, and next Saturday, November 13th.

Individual Results

6th place – Rocio Gonzalez Castillo – 20:01

9th place – Yasmin Riazi – 20:53

12th place – Carly Bennett – 21:39

24th place – Christy Ly – 24:01

25th place – Maajda Louaddi – 24:30

27th place – Samantha Solis – 24:55

39th place – Jessica Medina – 33:55

RHS boys compete in GBL Meet

The Revere High boys cross country team competed in last Thursday’s Greater Boston League Meet that was held on the 2.71-mile course at Macdonald Park in Medford.

Mohamed Ouakani was the top Revere runner, coming across the line in 15th place in a time of 16:21 among the field of 73 competitors.

“Mohamed continues to improve and ran a great league meet,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn.

“Trey Delaney ran a strong race and finished 30th with a time of 17:32,” added Flynn. “Miguel Leonarte also ran a really strong race and finished in 35th place with a time of 17:38. Brayden Shanley continues to improve with each race and finished 48th with a time of 18:58.”

RHS volleyball team opens tourney play today at Sharon

Coach Lianne Mimmo and her Revere High volleyball team opens play in the Division 2 State Tournament with a contest today (Wednesday) at Sharon.

The Patriots are seeded 36th among the 39 teams in D-2. If they are successful in today’s match, they will advance to play at fourth-seeded Billerica on a date and time to be announced.

RHS boys soccer awaits tourney

The Revere High boys soccer team, a 1-0 winner over Newton North in its season finale this past Saturday, was awaiting word of its first-round opponent in the upcoming Division 1 state soccer tournament as the Journal was going to press.