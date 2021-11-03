Revere Defeats Lynn Classical, but Falls Short of Playoff Berth

Marchese scores 2 TDs in 21-6 victory

Senior running back Mark Marchese rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Revere High football team to a 21-6 victory over Lynn Classical Friday night at Manning Field.

Many observers felt that Marchese’s clutch performance and Revere’s impressive victory would be enough to catapult Revere into the state playoffs, especially after quarterback Anwar Marbouh scored on a late 2-yard sneak that insured the all-important, 14-point margin of victory would be attained.

But despite a 6-2 record and a second-place finish in the Greater Boston League behind powerful Everett, the Patriots fell two spots shy in the power rankings that allow 16 teams to advance to the playoffs in each division. Head Coach Lou Cicatelli was clearly upset at the playoff snub (see related story).

As for the game itself, Marchese and his teammates stepped up with some key performers sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

Team captain Augusto Goncalves, who has had an All-Star caliber senior season, made the best catch of the game on an 18-yard, over-the-shoulder grab to set up Marchese’s 2-yard run for a touchdown. Wilmer Mejia-Rodriguez booted the first of his three PATs to give Revere a 7-0 lead.

Elmadhi El Kaouakibi recovered a fumble at the Classical 15-yard line on the last play of the first quarter. On the ensuing possession, Marchese made a great read of the developing play and scored on a 4-yard run to give Revere a 14-0 advantage in the second quarter. Running back Dominic Boudreau and the offensive line helped Marchese find an outside path to the end zone.

Classical’s talented quarterback Brian Vaughan Jr., son of Classical head coach Brian Vaughan Sr., scored on a 17-yard run to close the gap to 14-6.

But Revere, led by captains Max Doucette, Augusto Goncalves, Elmahdi El Kaouakibi, and Wilmer Mejia-Rodriguez, kept Classical off the scoreboard in the second half.

Marbouh closed the scoring in the final minute with a 2-yard rush, following the blocks of center Patrick Keefe III and the offensive line into the end zone.

Cicatelli said Marchese had a superb game as the featured back in the Revere offense.

“Mark had a wonderful game,” said Cicatelli. “We played old-school football and ran a lot of inside stuff. Mark helped us win with power football. And I thought our defense played outstanding football once again.”

Revere will have a bye this week and resume its season against a divisional foe next weekend. Revere also has its traditional Thanksgiving game against Winthrop.