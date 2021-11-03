Obituaries 11-03-2021

Alfred Pantano, Jr.

Independent Financial Advisor and devoted husband, father and Papa

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, November 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere, for Alfred “Al” Pantano, Jr., 78, who died on Saturday, October 30 at the North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital in Salem following a long illness. His funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Saturday, November 6 at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) Revere at 12:30 p.m., immediately followed by entombment in Woodlawn Cemetery – Versailles Mausoleum, Everett.

Al was born in Everett and raised in Somerville until the age of six when the family moved to Chelsea. He was educated in Chelsea Public Schools and was a graduate of Chelsea High School, Class of 1960.

As a young man in high school, Al worked at Stop & Shop and it was there that he met his future wife, Donna DiGianni. Al went on to serve his country during the Vietnam Conflict by enlisting in the United States Airforce. He returned home after he was honorably discharged and began to further his education by attending Northeastern University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business.

On July 9, 1967, Al married Donna and the couple remained in Chelsea, where they began their family. They later moved to Saugus in 1978.

Al began his working career at Bellotti Oldsmobile, then making a move to Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. and later to Provident Life Insurance Co. In 1980, he went on his own and became an independent financial adviser. A business that he built with his excellent reputation and superior knowledge. He loved doing what he did, and it showed. People looked upon Al to make important financial decisions that would help them forecast their future in retirement.

Al was an avid golfer and played as often as he possibly could. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially on cruises. He was the Past President of the Saugus Rotary and belonged to the Corvette Club and Hot Rod Club.

He was a devoted husband, father and papa, through and through.

He is the devoted husband of 54 years to Donna N. (DiGianni) Pantano of Saugus, loving father of David A. Pantano of Saugus and Denise P. Colbert and her husband, Thomas of Peabody; proud Papa of Jenna K. English of Portsmouth, NH, Sydney E. Colbert and Ryan E.T. Colbert, both of Peabody; dedicated son of the late Alfred Pantano, Sr. and Emily (Varricchio) Pantano; dear brother of Arthur Pantano and his wife, Carol of Revere and Richard Pantano and his wife, Nancy of Chelsea. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or by visiting www.dana-farber.org/gift .

Virginia Guarente

Dedicated wife, mother and grandmother

Graveside Services were held privately on October 27 at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody for Virginia T. (Rahilly) Guarente, 82, who died on Thursday, October 21 at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers following a brief illness.

Virginia was born in Winthrop and raised and educated in Revere. A graduate of Revere High School, Virginia married Frederic G. Guarente, and the couple remained in Revere where they raised their children. She worked as a secretary for many years in the dental office of Dr. Leo P. Benecchi. In 1995, Virginia and her husband moved to Saugus, where she remained.

Virginia was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family more than anything.

The beloved wife of the late Deacon Frederic G. Guarente, she was the loving and proud mother of Dr. John F. Guarente, DMD and his wife, Barbara and Paula A. Kalton and her husband, Drew H., all of Saugus; cherished grandmother of Jason F. Guarente and his wife, Sarah of Haverhill, Matthew E. Guarente and his Wife, Maria of Haverhill, Katrina T. Shea and her husband, Harry of Salem, Ryan D. Kalton and Eric G. Kalton, both of Saugus; dear sister of the late Jeremiah J. Rahilly. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Remembrances may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

Rose Mirasolo

Retired Revere School Cafeteria worker, active in many clubs and organizations

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church on November 2 for Rose M. (Fagioli) Mirasolo, 83, a 23 year cancer survivor, who died unexpectedly at her residence at the Jack Satter House on Revere Beach Blvd. on October 25. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Rose was born and raised in East Boston. She attended Boston Public Schools and was a graduate of Girl’s High of Boston, Class of 1956. Rose married Joseph Mirasolo and the couple moved to Revere in 1960 where they raised their family. Rose was a homemaker until her children were of age and she then returned to work with over 25 years of service as a Revere school cafeteria worker. .

Rose was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was the essence of her life. All of her life, Rose was active in many clubs and organizations including the Red Hats, Revere Council of Elder Affairs, Revere First Ladies, Revere Bocci and the Patriot Civic Club.

Rose was also a longtime devotee of Immaculate Conception Church and St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere and she was a resident of the Jack Satter House.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Mirasolo, she was the loving mother of Donna M. Dreeszen and her husband, Steven K. of Revere and Joseph F. Mirasolo of Seabrook, NH; cherished grandmother of Andrea M. Tufo and her husband, Joseph of Peabody, Joseph S. Dreeszen and his wife, Lauren Catalano of Peabody, David S. Dreeszen and his companion, Paula Rodrigues of Somerville, Maria R. Dreeszen and her companion, Nicholas Wojtynek and Michael C. Dreeszen, all of Revere, Devon Garcia of Germany, Michael A. Garcia of Florida and Mariana V.R. Mirasolo of Kentucky and great grandmother of Joseph Jace “J.J.” and Matthew Michael. She was the dear sister of the late Louis Fagioli, Sr. and Joseph Fagioli and is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many friends. Remembrances may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – New England Chapter, 70 Walnut St., Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481.

Ashley Wilton

Graduate of RHS, Class of 2006

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, November 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Ashley N. Wilton who passed away unexpectedly after being stricken at her home in Lowell on Wednesday, October 27. She was 33 years old.

A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday, November 4 at 1:15 p.m., immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Ashley was born in Malden and raised in Revere. She was educated in Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 2006, where she was also on the National Honors Society.

Ashley was a vibrant young woman with a huge heart and a beautiful smile that showed her beauty inside and out. She worked as a store manager for DSW Shoe in Salem, NH for many years.

She loved her family and friends beyond anything else. Anyone who knew Ashley knew that she loved Halloween. It was her favorite holiday and she decorated her home with many Halloween themed decorations. She loved scary movies and dressing up.

Ashley was also a lover of all animals.

The beloved daughter of Michael J. Wilton of North Andover and the late Elaine M. (Gatta) Wilton, she was the cherished sister of Courtney L. Wilton and her companion, Cameron Maltais and Tyler M. Wilton, all of North Andover, loving fiancé of Erik Strazdins of Lowell, treasured niece of Kathleen M. Bruno and her husband, Michael C. of Saugus and Robert J. Gatta and his fiancée, Joanne of Everett; special cousin of Stacey A. Bruno of Saugus, Christopher M. Bruno and his wife, Amanda of Arlington, TN, Kristen Reynolds and her husband, Alan of Salem, NH and Amanda Gatta of Somersworth, NH. She is also lovingly survived by her fiancé’s family: Susan S. Strazdins of Methuen and Andrew S. Strazdins of Burlington, Andrea Resendes and her husband, Danny and their children, Aubree and Mason, all of Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.

