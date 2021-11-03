Gerald ‘Jerry’ Russo Bocce Court dedication ceremony

The City of Revere held a dedication ceremony for the new Gerald “Jerry” Russo Bocce Court Friday at the Susan B. Anthony/A.C. Whelan School.

Family and friends attended the ceremony honoring Mr. Russo, who was a long-time resident of Revere.

Mayor Brian Arrigo presided over the impressive ceremony.

“I have to give a special shut-out to somebody who came up with the idea, haunted me about it a little bit, but ultimately this was something that he wanted to see happen,” Arrigo told the assemblage. “It wouldn’t have happened without Michael Chiesa.”

Mr. Chiesa and Mr. Russo were close friends for 25 years. The two men shared a love of bocce and often talked about having a new bocce court built in the area. Mr. Chiesa brought the idea for the bocce court to Mayor Arrigo, and with the support of Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino and the City Council, and the technical assistance of the Revere DPW, the bocce court was built adjacently to the fields at the elementary school complex.

“And of course, once we got it done, Michael said, ‘You better name this for Jerry,’ related Mayor Arrigo. “So, it is an honor and a pleasure to do that.”

“My family and I can’t thank you [enough], Mayor, and all the officials of Revere, and of course, Michael, for all this going on,” said Eileen Russo, who shared 59 years of marriage with her husband, Jerry Russo, before his passing in January, 2021.

“Jerry loved bocce,” said Councillor Serino, who also spoke at the ceremony. “I wish that he had gotten to enjoy the court right here in his own neighborhood. I’m glad that we have a nice, beautiful outdoor bocce court that our seniors will be using, and I’m so glad that we will be honoring Jerry’s memory here.”

Michael Chiesa said he was happy to see a court named in memory of his friend. “Jerry and I used to talk about a new bocce court all the time,” said Chiesa. “Jerry was all excited about the new court, but unfortunately Jerry never got to see it.”

Tthe memory of Jerry Russo, an outstanding Revere resident “who dedicated his life to his family and his city,” will live on at the new court forever.