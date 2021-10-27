Memorial Pole Dedication Ceremony for Army Corporal John (Jack) Griffin

The City of Revere honored U.S. Army Corporal and World War II veteran John (Jack) Griffin by a dedicating a square in his memory at the corner of Mountain Avenue and Essex Street Saturday.

Revere Veterans’ Services Drector Marc Silvestri, a highly decorated veteran himself, led the impressive ceremony. Silvestri praised Griffin’s outstanding service to his country, while noting that Corp. Griffin was a Prisoner of War in 1945, surviving the Berga concentration camp.

Mayor Brian Arrigo said, “We gather today and honor a man to whom we owe the most solemn gratitude,” said Arrigo. “I want to thank the family for sharing his life with the City of Revere and with our nation. Corporal Griffin proudly served his country in the United States Army in World War II. His regiment fought gallantly in the Battle of the Bulge in January, 1945. Upon his capture, he underwent some of the most harrowing experiences anyone can live through.

“A proud Irish-American from Charlestown and Chelsea, Corporal Griffin was mistaken for a Jewish soldier and forced into a concentration camp,” said Arrigo. “With his fellow prisoners of war, he suffered from starvation, forced labor, and bore witness to the death of countless fellow soldiers and Jewish victims of the Nazi regime. Ultimately, fate would spare Corporal Griffin under these conditions, and he was rescued by his fellow soldiers weighing only 85 pounds.”

Upon his return, Mr. Griffin was awarded two Bronze Stars. He and his family lived on Essex Street in Revere.

Michael DeMarco, Mr. Griffin’s grandson, described his grandfather as a humble American hero. “This is something that he didn’t really speak to us about for decades,” said DeMarco. “It probably took him into his 60s before we really knew about what he went through.

DeMarco said Mr. Griffin lived in a house just a few hundred yards from where the memorial pole now stands.

“I have a lot of fond memories of being inside of that house as a young kid. So this area means a lot to us as a family, and I’m really glad that [memorial pole dedicated in his grandfather’s honor] is there.

“He taught us a lot as kids. He taught us strength. He was a very good caretaker to us. He took us everywhere. There’s not much more that I could say about how good of a man that he really was, because it’s true. It’s amazing that he endured all of this, and went through this hell, and turned out to be a really great man. I’m not so sure how many people could have done that.”