Councillor McKenna Wants a Ban on Styrofoam in City

Special to the Journal

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna is requesting a ban on Styrofoam products as part of a proposed ordinance establishing regulations for sustainable food ware and packaging.

At Monday night’s Council meeting, McKenna, who co-sponsored the motion with Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino, summarized her intentions.

“What we’re trying to do is to ban Styrofoam,” said McKenna. “Styrofoam has polystyrene in it. And in June, the National Institute of Environmental Health Studies added styrene, the chemical used in the manufacturing of Styrofoam cups and food containers to the list of substances reasonably anticipated to cause cancer. Styrene has also been linked to nerve damage and hormonal disruption.”

McKenna said that 49 cities and towns in Massachusetts have banned Styrofoam, “and I think we [Revere] should be the 50th city to ban Styrofoam. I would like your support on this.”

City Council President Anthony Zambuto ordered the proposal to a public hearing Nov. 8.