Ward 5 Council Candidate Al Fiore Endorsed by Former Opponent Clark

Special to the Journal

Immediately following the Sept. 14 Preliminary Election, ticket topper Al Fiore received the endorsement of the popular Point of Pines and Riverside candidate Ron Clark.

“Ron is as dedicated to Revere as any person I have met along the campaign trail. I am honored to have his support as we look to turn the tide in Ward 5,” said Al Fiore, Candidate for Revere City Council. “Over the next few weeks, I will continue to campaign across Ward 5 advocating for change and demand that we take on the major issues we face.”

“I have seen first-hand how much of a tireless campaigner and advocate Al is. It is my pleasure to support him in the November election and I am urging all of those who supported me last Tuesday to do the same,” said Ron Clark, former candidate for Ward 5 City Council.