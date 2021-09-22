Jaramillo Will Not Run for State Senate

Juan Pablo Jaramillo of Revere has decided not to run for State Senate seat that was recently vacated by Se. Joseph Boncore. The following is his statement:

“The First Suffolk and Middlesex District’s communities of East Boston, Revere, Cambridge, and Winthrop took me and my family in when we immigrated to the United States. It’s a district steeped in history and biodiversity with some of the most humble and hard working people in the Commonwealth. Over the past month, I have received innumerable calls, texts, e-mails, and even letters urging me to run for the open seat left behind, by my friend, mentor and former boss Senator Boncore. To all those who have reached out, thank you and know that I am committed to preserving and strengthening our community because it’s worth fighting for. This community deserves someone who will prioritize environmental justice so that we can preserve our beautiful coastline at Revere, Constitution, and Magazine Beaches. The front line workers in our district not only deserve a free transportation system, and affordable housing, but a healthcare system that is 100% debt free. These are the values that we are fighting for in this special election and we fought for earlier in the year, and Crystal and I will be right there to elevate that conversation because we plan to raise our family here. This year has been a blessing for Crystal and me, from a historic state representative run, to our nuptials and more; and while we are honored that so many have reached out for us to lead this particular fight we have decided to sit and lead from within the ranks by continuing to fight for the the values that working families in our community stand for. I am excited for the conversation that will take place and look forward to supporting a candidate that will stand by the movement that you and I have built together.”