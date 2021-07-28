Suffolk DA Rollins Nominated for U.S. Attorney

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday the nomination of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins as his pick to be the next permanent U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

Currently, Acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell is serving as US Attorney. Rollins would have to go through extensive Congressional hearings and be voted in by Congress. That likely wouldn’t happen until sometime in the fall.

President Biden said her nomination, and that of seven others around the country, are part of a larger plan nationwide.

“The President has launched a comprehensive effort to take on the uptick in gun crime that has been taking place for the last 18 months—putting more cops on the beat, supporting community prevention programs, and cracking down on illegal gun trafficking. Confirming U.S. Attorneys as the chief federal law enforcement officers in their district is important for these efforts,” read the statement.

Rollins would be the first Black woman to be the Massachusetts US Attorney.

State Representatives Jeffrey Turco and Jessica Giannino, as well as State Sen. Joseph Boncore, alloffered their congratulations to DA Rollins on her nomination.

“I offer my congratulations to DA Rollins on President Biden nominating her to be the next U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts,” said Rep. Turco.

“DA Rollins has consistently proven that she’s never one to shy away from a challenge, and I wish her luck in this new role,” said Rep. Giannino.

District Attorney Rollins has been a trailblazer- she has broken the glass ceiling for women of color across the Commonwealth and transformed the criminal justice system. She’s led Suffolk County through the recent tragedy in Winthrop with compassion and a commitment to justice; I have no doubt that she will continue to do the same if she is confirmed as the first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts,” said Sen. Boncore.