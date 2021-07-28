Arrigo Announces Local Job Fairs

Mayor Arrigo announced that Revere Works will host its initial job fair focused on employment opportunities with the city. The Job Fair will be held Friday, July 30th, at the American Legion on 249 Broadway from 12:00-3:00 PM.

“In recognition that the City is one of the largest employers in Revere, the opportunity to fill open positions with Revere residents is one of the first steps toward economic recovery,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “Workforce development goes hand and hand with Revere’s overall economic development strategy. There is an enormous need within our community to meet the employment needs of both residents and employers. This is just the beginning of our efforts to strengthen the pipeline of jobs and workforce training for our residents – we will continue to host job fairs and work with local organizations and businesses to ensure opportunities for all.”

Job seekers will have the opportunity to learn from city agencies about available positions across multiple departments, and to gather more general information about employment with the city. Revere Works partners Women Encouraging Empowerment, MACIR, CONNECT, and the Revere Community School will offer job readiness resources in addition to positions they may have available. All attendees are strongly encouraged to bring an updated resume to the event.

Open Positions include:

Innovation – Data Analyst

Innovation – Call Taker (Temporary position)

Auditing – Grant Writer

Parking – Parking Director

Parking – Parking Control Officers

Department of Public Works – Laborer (facilities)

Department of Public Works – Business Manager

Department of Public Works – Construction Oversight

Water/Sewer – AMI Analyst

Health and Human Services – Clerk II

Health and Human Services – Social Worker

Health and Human Services – Part Time Veterans Agent

Human Rights Commission – Director of Diversity and Inclusion,

Library – Library Assistant II

MIS – Support Specialist

Engineering – Staff Engineer

Revere Public Schools – Transportation monitors, drivers, cafeteria staff, paraprofessionals, and substitute teachers

The City of Revere continues to work towards the short and long-term goals detailed in the Workforce Development Plan including diversifying the portfolio of employers in Revere as well as support the current industries and future business with a pipeline of qualified talent. This work coupled with the city’s overall master plan, Next Stop Revere, will create the tools and policies necessary for the next generation of success in Revere. To learn more about job opportunities in the City of Revere, please visit www.revere.org/jobs.