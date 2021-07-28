Ferrante Submits Nomination Papers for School Committee

School Committee member Michael Ferrante has submitted his nomination papers to the Revere Election Department, indicating that he will be a candidate for re-election this fall.

Ferrante pulled his nomination papers last week, the last of the six elected members to do so.

“I hesitated and I was little uncertain, but then I finally decided I was going to do it,” said Ferrante, who will be seeking his ninth term in office.

Ferrante said he will continue to work toward the construction of a new Revere High School. “I’m all for a new high school – we just have to find a spot for it,” said Ferrante.

Interestingly, Ferrante graduated from Revere High School in 1975, the first class to graduate from the then brand-new high school.

“It was a beautiful school back then,” recalled Ferrante. “It looks a little different now.

Four other incumbents Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo, Susan J. Gravellese, Frederick A. Sannella, and Carol Tye will be candidates for re-election. Current member Anthony D’Ambrosio has announced his intention to run for the Senate seat in First Suffolk and Middlesex Senate District that includes Revere. Mayor Brian Arrigo serves as the ex-officio chair of the School Committee.

The other candidates for School Committee are Vanessa Biasella, Jacqueline Chavez, John Kingston, and Aisha Milbury-Ellis.