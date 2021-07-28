Local SERVPRO Franchise Recognized for Outstanding Achievement

SERVPRO announces that SERVPRO of East Boston, Chelsea & Revere received the MILLIONAIRE’S Silver award at the company’s 52nd annual convention, held July 19-23 at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. Benjamin Charwat of SERVPRO of East Boston, Chelsea & Revere joined the more than 650 franchise owners and key employees to receive recognition at the gala award ceremony. Forty-three of those award-winning entrepreneurs became first-time millionaires as SERVPRO franchise owners over the past business year. In all, SERVPRO boasts 663 franchisees who have attained the million dollar or more milestone through their franchise ownership.

“On behalf of the entire team at SERVPRO of East Boston, Chelsea & Revere, I’m proud to accept this award,” said Benjamin Charwat, owner of SERVPRO of East Boston, Chelsea & Revere. “Throughout the difficult year when there were no models to follow, SERVPRO continued to provide the service, expertise, and emergency response that has helped us become the trusted specialists for residential and commercial disasters. I’m especially proud of our team of dedicated remediation professionals. They stand ready to provide prompt, professional fire and water cleanup and restoration, mold mitigation and remediation services to home and business owners in our community whatever the challenge and whenever it happens.”

In an effort to accommodate all members of the SERVPRO franchise family, SERVPRO planned a high-tech “hybrid convention” event this year, encouraging franchise owners and key personnel to access the convention events in-person or virtually, according to their preference. The event theme, “Game On,” characterized the excitement and determination that has energized the company and its franchise network as the world begins to reopen and return to normal. All attendees benefitted from three general sessions, including a keynote presentation by well-known motivational speaker Molly Fletcher. More than 40 workshop topics informed and educated attendees on the latest trends and innovations in the disaster restoration and remediation industry.

“We are always excited and proud to recognize our high-achieving franchises and to share the latest in SERVPRO innovation and business support with our entire network, but the real ‘win’ this year was simply being able to get our franchise family together,” said Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. “Our annual convention is designed to encourage an open exchange of knowledge franchise-to-franchise and franchise-to-headquarters. This sharing of hands-on best practices and real-life experiences benefits our entire company. I congratulate our winners for their outstanding achievements this past year and offer my sincere thanks to the entire SERVPRO family for a job well done in a time of unprecedented challenge.”

For more information about SERVPRO of East Boston, Chelsea & Revere, an award-winning member of SERVPRO’s team of dedicated disaster remediation professionals, please contact Benjamin Charwat at (617) 567-3777 or [email protected] or visit www.SERVPRO.com.