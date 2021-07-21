News Briefs

Revere Democrats to Meet July 24

The Revere Democratic City Committee will caucus ahead of the 2021 democratic issues convention to be held in Lowell in September. All revere registered Democrats are invited to join this caucus which will be held virtually on Saturday, July 24 at 10 a.m. Revere Democrats can join via zoom via this link: https://us02web.Zoom.Us/j/84459071788

Any questions regarding this event can be forwarded to the committee’s secretary Juan Pablo Jaramillo via email, [email protected] or to [email protected] People looking to attend are encouraged to join 20 minutes before the hour.

Massport’s Summer Jobs Program Celebrates 30th Anniversary

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Community Summer Jobs Program, which has supported thousands of local students through partnerships with community organizations. This year, 25 organizations are receiving grants to support nearly 300 seasonal jobs.

The annual program is designed to help civic and social service agencies by providing funds to hire youth workers in Massport’s neighboring communities including Bedford, Charlestown, Chelsea, Concord, East Boston, Lexington, Lincoln, Revere, South Boston, Winthrop, and Worcester. Without the assistance of Massport’s Community Summer Jobs Program, many local organizations would not be able to offer affordable summer programs to local residents. Since 1991, close to 8,000 local students have gained valuable work experience in various jobs, such as camp counselor, office assistant, maintenance worker and lifeguard, paid for by the grant.

“Massport is proud to partner with and support the great work of these non-profit groups and community organizations, especially as they recover from the impacts of the pandemic,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland. “These summer jobs provide a great opportunity for young people to learn important life skills, gain professional experience, and earn a paycheck, while giving back to their communities.”

The 2021 program will support the following local organization:

Revere Recreation Department

Massport also supports local youth athletic and enrichment programs throughout the year and offers scholarships for graduating high school seniors. For more information on Massport’s community initiatives and youth programs, visit massport.com.

Biasella Campaign Kick off at Sammy’s Patio July 22

The Committee to Elect Vanessa Biasella for Revere School Committee presents a fun night of dancing on Revere Beach at Sammy’s Patio 63 Revere Beach Blvd. on Thursday July 22 at 6pm. A $20.00 suggested donation at entry.

Come meet Vanessa and have some fun with the Biasella Committee at their kick-off fundraising event.

All are invited and welcomed to attend.

The Community Family Awarded Grant

The Community Family is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant from the Foundation Trust for weekly exercise programs at its Everett and Wakefield adult day health centers. The Community Family’s Everett and Wakefield centers offers stimulating day programs for elders and disabled adults living in the community but in need of some supportive services.

The Foundation Trust’s generous grant will provide a year of weekly exercise programs through Forever Fit, LLC. Forever Fit designs exercise programs for seniors to increase strength and flexibility while reducing the risk of falls. The exercise program at the Everett and Wakefield centers can be done while seated making it possible for everyone to participate.

“There is such a need for safe and engaging spaces for our disabled and senior community members. The Foundation Trust is proud to enter into this partnership to support the social, emotional, and physical well-being of participants at The Community Family,” said Lauren Liecau, Manager of the Foundation Trust.

Through this grant the Foundation Trust is improving the overall quality of life for seniors and disabled adults living in our communities. Both The Community Family and the Foundation Trust are dedicated to restoring dignity and quality of care for older adults living with chronic conditions.

The Community Family is a community-based nonprofit with 43 years of service. This new initiative will positively impact the lives of those attending the Everett and Wakefield centers. Participants at the Community Family’s adult day health centers enjoy home-like secure settings where they benefit from nursing care, engaging activities, meals and friendships.

To find out more about The Community Family’s service or eligibility visit www.communityfamily.org or call 617-381-6248.

RMV Cautions Customers to be Aware of Text Phishing Scam

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is cautioning customers to be aware of a text phishing scam that has been reported in the Commonwealth and in other states. The scam reportedly involves customers receiving text messages, claiming to be from the “DMV,” that direct them to click on a provided link to update their personal identifying contact information. Customers can identify this type of text as a phishing scam because it includes “DMV” and in Massachusetts DMV is not the name of the Registry of Motor Vehicles; in Massachusetts, the name of the Registry is abbreviated as “RMV.” Any text using the phrase “Department of Motor Vehicles” or “DMV” should be deleted.

Please note that the RMV does not send unsolicited requests for personal and/or contact information to customers by text. Any communication by text from the RMV would be as a result of a customer-initiated request or transaction.

For the latest Registry updates and information, please check Mass.gov/RMV or follow the RMV on Twitter @MassRMV.