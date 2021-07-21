Former councillor Al Fiore will run for Ward 5 seat

Al Fiore, a former councillor-at-large who topped the ticket in four of his five elections to the position, will be a candidate for the Ward 5 seat in this year’s municipal election.

Fiore, a three-time Council President, pulled his nomination papers last Friday at Revere City Hall and has begun his campaign.

The son of the late Albert and Maureen Fiore, Al is a 1986 graduate of Revere High School and 1991 graduate of Salem State University with a degree in Finance and Economics. He served as Assistant Clerk of Suffolk Superior Court prior to his retirement in 2020.

Fiore was first elected to the City Council at the age of 22 in 1991, finishing first in the race. His immense, citywide popularity in those days would seem to match that of current Councillor-at-Large and State Rep. Jessica Giannino, who won election while a student at Salem State University and has also been a prolific votegetter.

“I was humbled that the people of Revere embraced me during that period of time,” said Fiore, who left office when he was appointed assistant clerk of court in 2000.

Fiore said he has received a tremendous response to his decision to run for the Ward 5 seat.

“The support that’s coming my way from the entire ward has been overwhelming,” said Fiore. “I’m humbled by it.”

He has begun knocking on doors in the ward. “The reception has been amazing,” said Fiore. “People are upset with the overdevelopment, the traffic, the congestion, the parking meters, and the [Point of Pines] fire station issue.”

Fiore said he looks forward to talking with voters about those issues and other concerns during his campaign.