Chelsea Theater Works to showcase immersive Shakespeare play in Chelsea Square in August

Special to the Journal

The age-old vendetta between the Capulets and the Montagues erupts this August in Chelsea Square. Shakespeare’s beloved romantic tragedy will be staged in the streets, parks, and by the fountain, as well as in the windows of the Chelsea Theatre Works. Audiences will move with and be creators of the action of this immersive production.

The evening begins at 6:00 with Live Music, Street Performances, and Craft Brews at the pop-up BearMoose Beer Garden on Winnisimmet Street by the Chelsea Theatre Works. Guests are encouraged to enjoy dinner via take-out or delivery from Chelsea’s exciting culinary delights. Romeo & Juliet, performed in a bilingual adaptation (English/Spanish), begins in front of the Chelsea Theatre Works at 7:45. The production is designed to engage English speaking and Spanish speaking audiences alike.

Composer Demetrius Fuller, best know to Apollinaire audiences for his compositions for Chelsea People, is creating the soundtrack for the production, which he will perform live with musicians Nate Fuller and Emi Nishida. Sound Designer/Music Director David Reiffel rounds out the musical team. This is David’s 25th show with Apollinaire- standouts include A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Norton nominee- Outstanding Fringe Production) and A Beautiful Day… and Stupid F***ing Bird (Norton winners- Outstanding Fringe Production). His work has also been heard coast to coast from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival to Boston’s SpeakEasy Stage and Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. He won the Norton award for Outstanding Musical Direction.

The cast of 25 is helmed by newcomers Mishka Yarovoy and Emma Laird, both current BFA students at Boston University, as Romeo and Juliet, and Apollinaire favorites Brooks Reeves (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Three Sisters) as Friar Lawrence and Ann Carpenter (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, The Visit, Uncle Vanya) as the Nurse. This production also features Alan Kuang as Tybalt, Sandra Seone-Serí as Benvolio, Ethan Williams as Mercutio, Paola Ferrer as the Prince, and Karina Beleno Carney and Phil Thompson as Lady and Lord Capulet.

Performances are FREE!

(No pre-registration required)

Performances are Saturdays August 14, 21, 28 • Free! • Sat. @ 7:45

In case of rain: 617-887-2336 • Rain dates: Sundays Aug. 15, 22, 29 & Mon. Aug. 30

Pre-show begins at 6:00 • BearMoose Beer Garden opens at 6:00/

Chelsea Square • in the park & street by the

Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet Street, Chelsea

The production will move through the street and the park with some scenes in the windows of the Chelsea Theatre Works. Audiences will be on their feet following and joining the action. Run-time is about 90 minutes.

Press Night: Saturday August 14, 7:45 (pre-show begins at 6:00)

(Press are also welcome at all performances.)

Information/Directions/Parking Information: www.apollinairetheatre.com

Cast: Alan Kuang, Amber March, Ann Carpenter, Ashley Lyon, Beatrice Beutel, Brooks Reeves, Demetrius Fuller, Dylan C. Wack, Eliana Ulloa, Emma Laird, Ethan Williams, Fernando Barbosa, Gayane Kaligian, Jaime Hernandez, Karina Beleno Carney, Katie Ryan, Kevin McGrath, Laura Hubbard, Luz Lopez, Makhamahle Kekana, Mikhail Yarovoy, Paola M. Ferrer (Atehortua), Phil Thompson, Sandra Seoane-Serí, Yaritsa Sanchez

Directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques

Asst. Directors Brooks Reeves, Carla Mirabal Rodríguez

Sound Design/Music Director: David Reiffel

Composer: Demetrius Fuller

Sound Systems Design: Ben Blier

Musicians: Nate Fuller, Emi Nishida

Costume Design: Elizabeth Rocha

Lighting Design: Christopher Bocchiaro

Fight Director: Matthew Dray

Dialect Coach: Antonio Ocampo-Guzmán

Asst. Lighting Design: Ciara McAloon

Asst. Sound Design: Ben Harris

Asst. Scenic Design: Victoria Rojo

Asst. Costume Design: Jasmine H. El-Shurafa

Props Master: Kevin McGrath

Props Artist: Paul Benford-Bruce

SM: Emily Larson

PSM: Jolie Frazer-Madge

ASM: Emma Hunt, Jessica Brennan, Joshua Rajman, Luis Mena, Sierra Hoss, Carmen Catherine Alfaro

PA: Miguel Dominguez, Sache Register, Alex Pobutsky

House Managers: Kaycee Swierc, Yeimi Benitez

Major Support from MassDevelopment, The City of Chelsea, Chelsea Heritage Grant Celebrations, and the Chelsea Cultural Council. Sponsorship support from MassPort.

Apollinaire Theatre creates unique encounters with plays that inspire and wildly entertain. Our programs -Teatro Chelsea, Apollinaire Play Lab, Apollinaire in the Park, Resident Artist Program- complement our production season and cultivate an ecosystem of artists of all ages and career stages in our home for adventurous art, the Chelsea Theatre Works. Apollinaire productions include Hir by Taylor Mac, Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler, The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart by David Greig, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Three Sisters & Uncle Vanya by Anton Chekhov, A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes by Kate Benson, and Songs of the Dragons Flying to Heaven by Young Jean Lee.