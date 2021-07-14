Obituaries 07-15-2021

Francesco ‘Frank’ Diano

Well-known youth hockey coach

Francesco “Frank” Diano of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on July 9.

Frank was an active member of the Salesian Boys and Girls Club. He was also active in coaching youth sports in Revere and local neighborhoods.

Frank was a former employee of the City of Boston. He will be missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.

The beloved husband of Nicole (McNeil) Diano of Revere, he was the loving son of Domenico and Maria (Mazzaferro) Diano of Winthrop, adored son in law of Patricia McNeil; devoted father of Domenic and Giana Diano; cherished brother of Marianna Cincinnato and her husband, Antonio of Revere, Lilliana Schiavuzzo and her husband, Leo of Middleton. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many cherished friends.

Family and friends will honor Frank’s life by gathering at St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley Street (Orient Heights) East Boston for a Funeral Mass today, Wednesday, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with Frank being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

In honoring Frank’s life and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nicole Diano FBO The Diano Children Educational Fund. Details will be announced shortly.

Frederick Ambrosino

Retired Revere Police Lieutenant and veteran of the WWII Battle of the Bulge

Frederick J. Ambrosino (Retired Lt RPD) of Revere died on July 8 at the age of 98.

Born in Boston on December 13, 1922 to the late Alfonzo and Genieve (D’Amore), he was the beloved husband of 64 years to the late Margaret (Margareci), devoted father of Paul Ambrosino and his wife, Joan of Peabody and Thomas Ambrosino and his partner, Laurie Giardella of Nahant; cherished grandfather of Brianna, Brittany and Alexandra; adored great grandfather of Olivia and Eva Sweezey; dear brother of Gilda “Gail” Hagstrom of Revere and the late Mary Alba, Violet Finamore and Phillip, Louis, Anthony and Alphonse Ambrosino. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Frederick was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1940. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII under General Patton in the 3rd Army. His group was engaged in battle in the European Theatre and Battle of the Bulge where he would go on to receive the European African Middle Eastern Theatre Campaign Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, American Theatre Campaign Ribbon, the Victory Medal and the French Legion of Honor Medal.

Upon his return to Massachusetts, Frederick became a Revere Police Officer retiring in 1987 as a Lieutenant after 35 years of service. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, Revere followed by Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frederick’s name to Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St, Revere, MA 02151. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Michael Sacco

Former longtime Howard Johnson Motor Lodge employee

Private Funeral Services and interment were held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden for Michael P. Sacco, 77, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, who died on Tuesday, July 6 at the Everett Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Everett following a lifelong illness.

Michael was born in Boston and raised in East Boston until the age of nine. The family then relocated to Revere. Michael was educated in both Boston and Revere Public Schools.

Michael worked at the Howard Johnson Motor Lodge & Hotel in Revere for most of his working career. He enjoyed working in the kitchen performing various tasks. Michael loved studying history as a young student and as an adult. He was fascinated with world events and the chronological order of the world’s biggest events and accomplishments.

Michael was also an avid Red Sox fan and, much like history, Michael knew all of the history that involved the Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed the highs and lows of what it means to be a Boston Sports Fan.

He is now at peace and rest with his parents, home in heaven. The beloved son of the late Orlando and Louise (Caruso) Sacco, he was the cherished brother of Barbara Green and her late husband, Charles Green, Jr. of Sarasota, FL and Rose M. Smallcomb and her husband, Robert of Salem, dear uncle of Laurel Green of Coon Rapids, CO and Heather Green of Sarasota, FL. He is also lovingly survived by other family members. Remembrances may be made to the New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108.

Mildred Rossi

Family was the essence of her life

Funeral Services were held in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals on July 10 for Mildred T. (Bucci) Rossi, 91, who died at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers on Wednesday, July 7, following a long illness.

Millie was born in raised in Boston’s North End. She was educated in Parochial Schools and was a graduate of St. Mary’s Girls High School, Class of 1948.

She married Louis J. Rossi, Sr. and the couple remained in Revere, where they raised their family. Millie worked fulltime as a bookkeeper for WHDH TV Boston and later took on a part time role so she could raise her children.

Family was the essence of Millie’s life. She was a very active mother, always present in her children’s lives and she always found time to prepare endless meals along with all of the other necessary tasks a mother would endure. In her later years, she became involved in St. Anthony of Padua Church, where she was instrumental in coordinating bus trips and activities for seniors. Her social activity allowed her to continue to help others, make new friends and have fun along the way. No matter where she was or what she was doing, her family is where her heart was, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who she loved and treasured.

The devoted wife of 67 years to the late Louis J. Rossi, Sr. who passed on October 19, 2017, she was the proud and loving mother of Louis J. Rossi, Jr. and his wife, Joan A. of Saugus, Cathy A. Cecere and her husband, Daniel of Revere and the late Mildred T. Cooke and Richard Rossi; the cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and adored great grandmother of seven great grandchildren; the dear sister of the late Salvatore Bucci, Attorney Frank Bucci and Mary DeFilippo. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Angelina Nazzaro

Verizon retiree

Angelina “Angie” (DeDonato) Nazzaro, 93, of Revere, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 29.

The loving daughter of the late Florenzo and Antonetta (Forgione) DeDonato, she was the beloved wife of the late Michael Nazzaro, loving mother of Maureen Quinn of Wakefield and her late husband, Jim, Janet Russo of Revere and her husband, Dennis and Albert Nazzaro; adored grandmother of Jillian Fleming and her husband, Tyler, Michael Quinn and his wife, Elizabeth, all of North Reading, Mark Quinn and his wife, Kathleen of Wakefield and Nick and Haley Russo, both of Revere; cherished great grandmother of Zachary and Margaux Fleming and Owen, Chase, Jackson, Andrew and Emma Quinn; dear sister of the late Gerry, John, Albert and Florenzo DeDonato. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Angelina was a retired employee of Verizon. She had a special place in her heart for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Angelo Passeri

Family man, active volunteer and AT&T retiree

Funeral Services and Interment were held privately on Thursday, July 8 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett for Angelo F. Passeri, 93, a resident of Revere for 88 years, who died on Sunday, July 4 at the Atrium in Danvers following a brief illness with Dementia.

Angelo was born in Chelsea to the late Andrew “Tamp” Passeri, Sr. and Mary (Riccio) Passeri and was raised and educated in Revere. He entered the United States Coast Guard on March 13, 1946 and served at the end of World War II until being honorably discharged on June 30, 1947 with the rank of Motor Machinist 3rd Class. After being discharged from the Coast Guard, Angelo attended Wentworth Institute, graduating in 1950.

During this time, his future bride waited for Angelo to return and get his education, before they wed. At the direction and foresight of his father, education was instilled in Angelo and he continued on to Northeastern University.

He began his professional career at G. E., then later worked for AT&T for over 35 years until his retirement.

Angelo and his wife together raised their four children in Revere. During this time, Angelo instilled in his children the innate core values and morals that he was raised with and lived his life by every day. He was fastidious about his home and his garden where he started all of his plants from seed.

Angelo and his wife lived fiercely independent in Revere until four and a half years ago, before moving to Danvers, where there they were independent and surrounded by the love and support of their family.

Angelo was always a family first man. He took responsibility for his extended family and many elderly relatives. He was a tireless and passionate volunteer member at the Vittori Rocci Post #56 in Beverly and the V.A. Hospital in Bedford. Angelo again gave back by giving his time to those who gave their lives for our country. Above all, Angelo was most proud to be called, “Papa Angelo” by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The dedicated and devoted husband of 72 years to Catherine F. (Thomas) Passeri of Danvers, he was the loving and proud father of Catherine F. Tacelli of Middleton, Paul F. Passeri and his wife, Suzanne of Danvers, Marybeth Tobin and her husband, Daniel of Hamilton, Daniel R. Passeri and his wife, Jo-Ann of Winchester; treasured grandfather of Tracy Paulsen of Westwood, Gregory A. Passeri and his wife, Elisabeth of Danvers, Julianne S. Mitrano and her husband, Guy of Danvers, Sara Kempf and her husband, Brendan of Los Angeles, CA, Alyssandra Tobin of Missoula, MT, Mark A. Passeri of Duxbury, Elianna Tobin of San Diego, CA, Daniel Tobin of Hamilton and the late Neal O. Paulsen and his surviving wife, Megumi Paulsen of Raleigh, NC; adored great grandfather of Alyssa, Hank, Andrew and Viviana; dear brother of Andrew J. Passeri, Jr. and his wife, Nancy of Warwick, NY and Richard J. Passeri and his wife, Estelle of Byfield. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Remembrances may be made to Angelo’s great-granddaughter, Alyssa Paulsen’s College Fund at go.fidelity.com/mnxrb.

Elena Pantano

Retired waitress, active member of Revere Moose Ladies Auxiliary

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church in Everett on July 12 for Elena M. (Mogavero) Pantano, 90, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 6 at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Elena was born and raised in Medford and was a 1948 graduate of Medford High School. She was married to her husband, Albert W. Pantano, Jr. for 58 years. The couple resided in Revere for many years while they raised their children.

Elena worked for many years as a waitress at the Ritz Cafe on Revere Street in Revere, the Chateau Deville and the Fernwood. She and her husband later moved to Everett, where she has been for about 15 years.

She was a devoted and faithful parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Everett. Elena spent her days at the Revere Moose #2712 where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post. There, she had many friends and loved to play bocce. She also loved to take trips to the casinos.

Her family recalls all the many wonderful holidays she hosted throughout the years and her legendary cooking. She was a simple woman who you would immediately love and want to be your friend.

The devoted wife of 58 years to the late Albert W. Pantano, Jr., she was the loving mother of Albert J. Pantano and his wife, Janet M. of The Villages, FL, formerly of Georgetown and Dennis Pantano of Everett; proud and cherished grandmother of Amanda M. McMahon and her husband, Lawrence of Conifer, CO, Amie J. Richards and her husband, Maxwell of Methuen and Andrea L. Pantano of Cambridge; adored great grandmother of Oliver George; dear sister of the late Camille Young– Fischer, Sebastian “Buster” Mogavero and Jennie Parisi. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. Remembrances may be made to Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England, 219 E Main Street #100B, Milford, MA 01757 or by visiting www.sbagreaterne.org

Anna LeDonne

Watertown Arsenal retiree, active in National Federation of Federal Workers

Anna T. LeDonne passed away on July 4 at the Stone Rehabilitation Center after a courageous battle with a long illness.

Anna was born in Revere on December 5, 1932 to the late Joseph and Lucia. The family were longtime residents of Malden Street and Anna was the youngest of eight. She now joins her predeceased siblings:, Anthony J. LeDonne of Lynnfield, Dr. John E. LeDonne Sr. of Lunenburg, Salvatore LeDonne of Saugus, Arthur LeDonne of Nahant, Henry LeDonne of Saugus, Isabella Mazzone of Revere and A. William LeDonne of North Carolina.

Anna worked in the Watertown Arsenal as an administrative assistant to the core of engineers until her retirement. She was very active in the National Federation of Federal Workers and would go on to organize their monthly reunion lunches. She was an avid reader and stayed active in local and national politics.

Anna moved from Cambridge and Lowell into the Pettet House in Newton Upper Falls and made instant friends with the residents and staff. Anna passed away at the Stone Rehabilitation Center which she called home (linked to the Pettet Home).

She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Ronald Priore

Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather

Ronald J. Priore, 88, of Sunrise, Florida, formerly of Revere, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 29.

He was born in Revere on January 29, 1933. He and his wife, Patricia A. Lorizio, also of Revere, were married in October of 1963. Their love and marriage grew for nearly 60 years.

Ron leaves behind his devoted wife, Pat; his sister, Rita Priore, son, Paul (Cheryl) Priore and daughter, Paige (Steve) Slater. He was very proud of his three grandchildren: Taylor, Rachel, and Nicholas and great-granddaughter Anneliesa; four sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Settimia and his father, Giuseppe Priore.

Ron attended Northeastern University in Boston where he played on the baseball team. He graduated in 1956 with a bachelor’s degree.

While working full time in business, he served in the U.S. Naval Air Reserves and spent a weekend per month for 10 years training on aircraft carriers. After a successful career in executive corporate real estate and sales, he retired from Nextel Communications.

Ron and Pat enjoyed cruises and several trips to Europe. He enjoyed boating as well as many rounds of golf. In retirement, those at Trinity Lutheran Church in Huntley, Illinois, knew him affectionately as Captain Ron. At TLC, he drove the bus part-time taking students from the church to school every morning.

Ron was known to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Gramps and he taught them a great deal about life. While he kept busy, he was sure to be in the front row at every school function, sporting event and activity.

Ron’s primary caregiver in the last three years of his life was his wife, Pat. He maintained his sense of humor and shared his love for her until the end. They always took care of each other.

We pray that God will watch over him, protect him, and love him until we are all together again.

May the memories of Ron be our blessing and he will live on in our hearts and memories forever.

Gina Tempesta

Her love of life and positivity was contagious

Gina “Jean” Tempesta of Nashua, NH, formerly of Revere, passed away on July 4 at the age of 97.

Born in Melrose on January 25, 1924 to the late Anthony and Mary Rucci, she was the beloved wife of the late Bruno Tempesta.

Adored by all she interacted with, her love of life and positivity was contagious. Always the life and soul of the party, she could often be found lighting up the dance floor with her moves and her smile. Gina was happiest surrounded by her adoring family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling the world, bingo, participating in many social groups throughout her lifetime, and singing Italian songs to her great grandchildren. She loved to cook and her Christmas Eve gnocchi’s were something her family looked forward to all year.

Her family will forever be grateful for the years of unconditional love, support, and companionship that she provided.

She was the devoted mother of Diane Denning and her husband, James of Nashua NH, Paul Tempesta and his wife, Paula Stone-Melchionno of Peabody and the late Robert Tempesta; the dear sister of Robert Rucci of Danvers, Marion Richards of Auburndale and the late William Rucci and Ethel Joseph. Affectionately known as “Nana-Banana,” she was the cherished grandmother of Danielle Jiroutek and her husband, Steven, Kristen Hughes, Jenette Leonard and her husband, Matthew, and Ashley Romano and her husband, Joseph; adored great grandmother of Will, Jack, Luke, Mason, Madison, Nathan, Shea, and Jenna and loving “Auntie” to Cheryl Aliberti, Nancy Buckle, and many nieces and nephews.

Heartfelt thanks for the devoted care given by the staff at Benchmark Senior Living at Nashua Crossings over the past three years.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere. Interment was at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gina’s name to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.