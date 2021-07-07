Officials Plan Celebration for Revere Beach 125th Birthday

The City of Revere, in collaboration with the Revere Beach Partnership and DCR, announced plans for a fireworks celebration on Revere Beach to commemorate 125 years of the first public beach in America. On Monday, July 12, the city will celebrate with fireworks, a live band, and games on the sand from 7:00-10:00 PM.

“As America’s first public beach, Revere Beach continues to be the heart of our city,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “Over the past year, the Beach has served as an economic, civic, and public health hub for our community and will continue to serve our residents and families across the Commonwealth.”

Charles Eliot was the original architect of the beach area back in 1896, he focused on giving the public access to natural spaces. Eliot was determined to create public spaces of beauty in close proximity to metropolitan areas. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States in 1896 and is over three miles long. To this day it remains easily accessible by the MBTA Blue Line from Boston. The beach is known to accommodate as many as one million visitors a weekend during its annual sand sculpture competition.

Also at the celebration will be the Revere Board of Health in collaboration with the MGH Kraft Community Care Van, distributing vaccines in an effort to boost Revere’s vaccination numbers.

“We’ve found attending events throughout the city is a great way to make getting the vaccine convenient for our residents,” said Lauren Buck, Director of Public Health. “We hope to inform residents of the safety of the vaccine and commemorate Revere Beach.”

As of July 2, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 59% of Revere residents fully vaccinated and 67% with their first dose.