News Briefs

Seven-Alarm Fire in Revere Likely Accidental

Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said that the cause of last week’s seven-alarm fire on Hyde Street was likely accidental.

“We are extremely fortunate that no residents were injured in this fast-moving fire,” Chief Bright said. “The day’s severe heat conditions and heavy smoke created a challenging situation and resulted in five firefighters being transported to area hospitals for dehydration and other heat related injuries, but things could have been much worse if the fire developed while people were sleeping.”

“A fire of this magnitude in a thickly-settled area poses a grave danger to residents, firefighters, and the surrounding community,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Fortunately, the building’s occupants heard smoke alarms, smelled smoke, and reported the fire quickly. This allowed a rapid response by Revere firefighters that was bolstered by mutual aid, bringing personnel from surrounding communities to provide assistance that made a difference in Tuesday’s sweltering heat.”

Working smoke alarms save lives. Smoke alarms have a lifespan of about ten years, according to the major manufacturers, and should be replaced after that period. Every smoke alarm produced in the last ten years has a manufacture date stamped on the back that says how old it is: if an alarm has no date, then it is already more than ten years old and needs to be replaced. Residents should remember to change their smoke alarm batteries twice a year at the beginning and end of Daylight Saving Time.

The Hyde Street fire is being jointly investigated by the Revere Fire Department and State troopers assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Investigators have found no indication of foul play. The fire is currently considered accidental with a possible electrical cause, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Arrigo Extends Fire Relief Fund to Support Families of Fire on Hyde St

The Office of Mayor Brian Arrigo has extended the donation deadline for the Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund to support the families of yesterday’s fire on Hyde St. The city is working collaboratively with Red Cross to secure housing, resources, and aid for the impacted households.

“I am extending the Fire Relief Fund to allow our community the opportunity to securely offer a hand to the families affected by the fire on Hyde St,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “I am deeply grateful for the Revere Fire Department and our first responders for ensuring the safety of our residents. Yesterday’s sweltering conditions made yesterday’s emergency response that much more difficult, but as always our firefighters stepped up and sacrificed for the greater good. As our local non-profits and community organizations continue to support these families, this fund allows all in our community to offer help as they head toward better times.”

Impacted families have received monetary support from Red Cross Massachusetts and will continue to receive support from the City’s community partners.

Donations may be made online via PayPal by visiting https://www.revere.org/mayors-office/relief. Donations may also be received via a check made out to “City of Revere, Mayor’s Office Fire Relief Fund” and mailed to the Mayor’s Office or deposited at People’s United Bank on Broadway.

Construction Projects Continue at Logan

As passenger levels continue to increase at Boston Logan International Airport, the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) would like to remind the public there are a number of construction projects underway. Those using the airport should allow themselves extra traveling time and follow the signs and detours on the roadways.

Ongoing projects include a new roadway system and a post-security connector between Terminals B and C, the airport’s busiest terminals, a new rooftop canopy and curbside entrance to Terminal C, and four new gates at Terminal E.

These projects began prior to the pandemic and are aimed at improving the customer experience while reducing congestion and air emissions. More information about the ongoing projects can be found at www.LoganForward.com