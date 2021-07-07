Barbra Streisand Tribute Show Sells Out at the Senior Center

Deb Peczka DiGiulio, director of the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center, will host the first show there since the Center re-opened in May and it will be a sellout.

Barbara Streisand tribute artist Lori Zeidens will perform the renowned vocalist’s hit songs at the show scheduled for Thursday. The guests will also enjoy a luncheon catered by Kelly’s Roast Beef.

Streisand is one of the all-time legends in the entertainment industry, having won Grammy, Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Awards.

Volunteer Coordinator Ed Deveau suggested the Streisand tribute show to Peczka DiGiulio after viewing Zeidens’ amazing performance at a local event.

“Lori Zeidens has appeared at our Beachmont Improvement Committee’s multi-cultural festivals over the last two-three years, so I knew the outstanding quality of the work that she does,” said Deveau. “When we were thinking of entertainment shows for our seniors, I thought Lori would be perfect for this group.”

Peczka DiGiulio said she has had to turn away ticket requests because of the huge response.

“It will be a sold-out performance by Barbra,” comfirmed Peczka DiGiulio.

“As the word goes: sold out,” added Deveau.