Wilson Honored for Saving Life of Young Girl

The Revere City Council presented Revere Police Officer David Wilson its highest honor – a Certificate of Merit – for his heroic actions of rescuing a girl from the frigid waters of Revere Beach on May 14, 2021.

Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo said he witnessed Officer Wilson’s miraculous efforts that saved the life of the despondent girl.

“Very few times in life you have the opportunity to see a miracle, pretty much the same time you see heroism in action,” said Rotondo. “You just hear this woman screaming for this little girl and she was just treading water 200-300 feet out. What you don’t understand is that it was 8 o’clock at night and it was dark out and the water was probably around 48 degrees.

“David starts making his way to the shoreline taking off his gear,” continued Rotondo. “This young girl – if you know anything about people who struggle because they don’t want you to help them, they fight and they fight hard – picture that in 48 degree water and pitch black by yourself, that’s what he did. That’s what Dave Wilson did to save this young girl.

“I’ve seen miracle in life. I’m a nurse. I’ve seen heroism, too. Very rarely do. You get to see it, but I got it to see it that night,” said Rotondo. “David Wilson saved her life. He did it in pitch black and he did it in frigid waters. He is the epitome of the Revere Police Department. He is a hero.”

City Council President Anthony Zambuto read aloud the Certificate of Merit which recognized David Wilson’s “extraordinary, distinguished, and meritorious actions.”

“Without hesitation, you jumped into action and dove into the waters and saved her life that day,” said Zambuto. “You have gone above and beyond the call of duty by putting your own life at risk and your actions will be forever remembered.”

Police Chief David Callahan extended the official congratulatory wishes from the Revere Police Department to Wilson.

“I just want to congratulate Officer Wilson,” said Callahan. “He’s been on the Police Department over 25 years and when I heard the story when I was called that evening, it didn’t surprise me. Over the course of his 25 years, he’s always been selfless where he puts other people before himself. This instance could have been a very different situation, but he inserted himself in harm’s way, at nighttime in the ocean, in frigid temperatures. He didn’t think twice. He didn’t think a moment about it. He put himself in the ocean and his efforts alone saved that girl.”

State Rep. and Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino presented a Citation on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to Officer David Wilson.

“He was my resource officer when I was a student at Revere High School and it’s truly an honor to be able to present this to you as a state representative,” said Giannino.