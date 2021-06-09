DeRuosi Named Interim Supt. for Raymond School District

The Raymond School Board is pleased to announce that former Revere Assistant Superintendent David DeRuosi Jr. has been selected to serve as Interim Superintendent for the district.

DeRuosi will begin his role July 1 and will serve as Interim Superintendent while assisting with the work of identifying someone to fill the role full-time.

He brings to the district approximately 24 years of administrative experience, most recently serving as the Superintendent at Saugus Public Schools in Massachusetts. Previously, he has also worked as the superintendent of Malden Public Schools and as assistant superintendent of Revere Public Schools, both in Massachusetts. He has also served as principal of Revere High School and as an assistant principal for the district.

Additionally, he has worked as a conflict intervention coordinator and a special education teacher.

“I am looking forward to coming to Raymond and joining the great team they have in place,” DeRuosi, Jr. said. “This is a great opportunity not only to help Raymond find the best possible person to serve as their new superintendent, but also to help the district continue to move forward while that search takes place, and I can’t wait to get started.”

“We are thrilled to welcome someone with as much experience and knowledge as David to our school system,” said Board Chair Joe Saulnier. “We are very pleased to have him alongside us during this time of transition for the district, and are confident he will be a capable and strong leader here in Raymond.”

DeRuosi, Jr. holds a doctor of education degree from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, a master’s degree in school administration from Salem State College and a bachelor’s degree in speech and hearing from Northeastern University.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Dave lead the district on an interim basis,” said Superintendent Tina McCoy, who will be retiring at the end of the school year. “He has a fantastic background that will serve him well in this role, and I know that he will work well with the entire organization to keep building on the district’s successes during this transition.”

He also holds certifications in moderate special needs and elementary education.