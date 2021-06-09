Mass. Registry Announces Appointments for In-Person Transactions Are Continuing

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has announced that many of the new initiatives that were put in place to provide additional flexibility for its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on Saturday, May 29.

RMV customers will continue to be served by appointments only at open Service Centers, and customers who are unvaccinated will be required to wear a face covering for transactions. In addition, the RMV will continue with including dedicated hours on Wednesdays to serve senior citizens at some locations, holding suspension hearings by phone, allowing learner’s permit tests online, and using state vehicles for anyone taking road tests. (Everyone in a vehicle for a road test must wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status.)

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an Executive Order terminating the Commonwealth’s State of Emergency effective June 15. The Order also rescinded most COVID-19 restrictions, including limitations placed on businesses, as of May 29 as Massachusetts neared the goal of vaccinating four million residents. Several days ago, the Commonwealth passed the 3.6 million mark for fully vaccinated residents.

The Registry’s partner for many transactions, AAA, will also continue with the system of serving AAA members who make appointments.

Initiatives Remaining in Place:

• Appointments for in-person transactions at open customer service locations will continue, and customers must wear a face covering for an in-person transaction if unvaccinated.

• Senior hours for customers 65 years of age and older on Wednesdays at specific locations will continue.

• Road tests will still be offered using state vehicles only. Road test sponsors will be required to be in the road test vehicle beginning on Tuesday, June 15. Everyone in a road test vehicle must wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status.

• Registration Drop Off Centers for drop off and pick up service for vehicle transactions will continue.

• Online learner’s permit exams will continue and customers must still make an in-person appointment for the application process.

Suspension hearings by telephone will continue.

• Executive Orders Rescinded:

• The period of time to transfer a vehicle registration will once again be seven calendar days from the date a person disposes of a vehicle to register the new one. (During the pandemic, a longer grace period was given of 21 days. As of May 29, the seven-day calendar timeline went into effect, which was pre-pandemic policy.)

• As of May 29, in-vehicle observation hours for Junior Operators reverted back to Driving Schools for applicants who obtained a learner’s permit on or after May 29, 2021, requiring junior operators to complete six hours observing another student driver, and 40 supervised driving hours with a parent or guardian. (This was the rule pre-pandemic.)