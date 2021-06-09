RPD Doubles Down on Community Engagement Effort

Over the next few weeks, Revere Police Department (RPD) will launch a citywide effort to further strengthen Community Policing. Revere Police will be doubling down on efforts to foster deeper connections directly with residents, build trust, promote inclusion, diversity and develop lasting positive relationships. Chief Callahan will be hosting several informational sessions, and initiating new protocols to engage more intentionally with residents. RPD will enhance police youth engagement, and conduct outreach in the community with an emphasis on reaching those from under represented areas with possible language barriers by utilizing the diversity and language proficiency of our officers who are bilingual.

“We understand that to best serve our residents and continue to build trust, we have to work in partnership with them to make sure our neighborhoods are safe”, stated Chief David J Callahan. “We have to create more opportunities for positive interactions that are not solely based on police functions.”

Revere Police prioritizes relationships with youth and the community as the key to building trust and creating a safe neighborhood. This starts with an emphasis on daily interactions, in neighborhoods, schools and includes proactive prevention strategies.

Revere Police provides positive pathways for youth with our Police Activities League. The Revere PAL program offers recreational and interdisciplinary opportunities for Revere Police personnel to engage directly with youth in a structured, fun, positive environment. These activities have proven to be successful in breaking down the barriers that often impede police and youth relationships. Revere Police and Revere PAL have recently partnered up with Revere on the Move to help bring Urban Farming to Revere residents to promote healthy living and food sustainability throughout the community.

Revere Police has also partnered up with Revere Recreation launching two summer programs. “Women in Blue” Summit for 9th-12 grade Revere girls and Criminal Investigation (CIS) workshop for kids ages 10-13. The “Women in Blue” 3 Day Summit is a new initiative involving our female officers and young women and will focus on building strong relationships, conducting open and productive conversations while engaging in awesome field trips. (CSI) workshop will allow participants to work alongside Revere Police Detectives and understand what it take solve crimes including fostering relationships which is crucial to overall police work. If you are looking for more information and would like to sign up your child, call Revere Recreation at 781-286-8190.

RPD is planning many Coffee with a Cop events. Coffees will be hosted in different languages with bilingual RPD officers. All of these opportunities including Coffee with a Cop allow citizens to speak up about issues they have personally experienced in the community, talk directly to police officers, ask questions and foster positive relationships. This is an opportunity for police officers to learn from the community and showcase their concern for those who they serve.

You can keep updated on our upcoming Coffee with a Cop sessions through our Revere Police Facebook page or contact Captain Amy O’Hara for information by email [email protected]

(Photo Caption) Here Revere Officers and Revere Pal kids work together on building vegetable garden beds for Revere on the Move’s Urban Farming project.